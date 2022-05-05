CRU vs ACSC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report Trinidad T20 2022, Match 2

Clarke Road United (CRU) will take on Alescon Comets SC (ACSC) in the second match of the Trinidad T20 2022 at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad, on Friday.

Clarke Road United's key players are V. Maharaj, C. Kalawan, Joshua James, while Kerwyn Sirju. J. Manick, Saif Mohammed, and Denzil Antoine are key players for the Alescon Comets.

Both teams have a solid combination of youth and experience as they look to start their campaigns on a high note.

CRU vs ACSC Probable Playing XIs

CRU XI

T Mohammed (wk), N Sookdeoingh, V Mohan, S Siloch, Joshua James, V Maharaj, R Mohammad, K Sirju, A Mollon, J Gangoo, N Ali.

ACSC XI

J Mills (wk), D Antonie, R Ramnarine, L Nelson, W George, S Rambaran, J Manick, K John, R Yuvraj, R Seecharan, S Mohammed.

Match Details

Match: CRU vs ACSC, Trinidad T20 2022 2022, Match 2.

Date and Time: May 06, 2022; 12:30 AM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Centre, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The National Cricket Centre pitch is well-balanced, with something in it for both bowlers and batters. The ball could move slightly at the start of the innings, so strikers have to be patient while hitting their shots. A total of 180 could be considered a par score.

Today’s CRU vs ACSC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jabari Mills: He is a reliable and consistent choice for the wicket-keeper's role. He has scored 149 runs at an average of 74.50 and a strike rate of 155.21 in seven T20 games.

Batters

Vikash Mohan: He has been one of his team's most effective players, accumulating 381 runs at an average of 19.10 in 21 innings and taking 19 wickets. Mohan is a must-have for your CRU vs ACSC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Shatrughan Rambaran: Rambaran is a superb all-rounder who has played brilliantly in this format. He has scored 64 runs and picked up two wickets in two T20s games. He has the potential to provide you with some valuable fantasy points in upcoming matches.

Bowlers

Akheel Mollon: Mollon has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 24.53 in eight T20s games. He can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in CRU vs ACSC Dream11 prediction team

Sean Siloch (CRU)

Keiron John (ACSC)

Vanr Maharaj (CRU)

Key stats for CRU vs ACSC Dream11 prediction team

Keiron John - 45 runs and six wickets in six games; batting average: 19.83.

Nicholas Sookdeosingh – 72 runs in six games; batting average: 12.10.

Nadim Mohammed - 168 runs in 30 games; batting average: 12.00.

CRU vs ACSC Dream11 Prediction

CRU vs ACSC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Mills, N Sookdeoingh, V Mohan, D Antonie, R Ramnarine, Joshua James, J Manick, S Rambaran, K Sirju, A Mollon, R Seecharan.

Captain: Joshua James. Vice-captain: N Sookdeoingh.

CRU vs ACSC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Mohammed, N Sookdeoingh, V Mohan, D Antonie, Joshua James, J Manick, K John, S Rambaran, K Sirju, A Mollon, R Yuvraj.

Captain: Joshua James. Vice-captain: S Rambaran.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee