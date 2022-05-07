CRU vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T20 Festival 2022, Match 5

Clarke Road United (CRU) will take on Central Sports (CS) in the fifth match of the Trinidad T20 Festival 2022 at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad, on Saturday, 7 May.

Both teams started their Trinidad T20 Festival 2022 with big wins. While Clarke Road United hunted down 120 with 6.3 overs to spare against Alescon Comets SC, Central Sports successfully chased 89 with 12 overs in hand.

CRU vs CS Probable Playing 11 today

Clarke Road United: Tariq Mohammad (wk), Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vikash Mohan, Sean Siloch, Dejourn Charles, Joshua James, Clevon Kalawan, Kerwin Sirju, Akheel Mollon, Justin Gangoo, Samuel Roopnarine.

Central Sports: Aaron Alfred (wk), Daniel Williams, Lendl Simmons, Kjorn Ottley, Rayad Emrit, Marlon Richards, Jahron Alfred, Kristopher Ramsaran, Imran Khan, Anderson Mahase, Ricky Jaipaul.

Match Details

CRU vs CS, 5th Match, Trinidad T20 Festival 2022

Date & Time: May 7th 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Centre, Couva, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad, is likely to be a good one to bat on and another high-scoring game could be on the cards. The batters will be able to play shots on the up, with the ball expected to come on to the bat nicely.

Today’s CRU vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Daniel Williams looked good in the last match, scoring a 15-ball 28 with the aid of four fours and two sixes.

Batter

Lendl Simmons is a destructive batter who smashed an unbeaten 60 off 28 balls in the first game. His brutal knock included three fours and seven sixes.

All-rounders

Vikash Mohan made a big all-round impact in the last match. He had figures of 3-2-14-2 and struck an unbeaten 56 as well.

Bowlers

Kerwin Sirju bowled well in the last game, returning with figures of 2/17 from four overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in CRU vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team

Vikash Mohan (CRU): 178 points

Lendl Simmons (CS): 120 points

Rayad Emrit (CS): 97 points

Anderson Mahase (CS): 72 points

Kerwin Sirju (CRU): 68 points

Important stats for CRU vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team

Vikash Mohan: 56 runs & 2 wickets

Kerwin Sirju: 2 wickets

Lendl Simmons: 60 runs & 1 wicket

Rayad Emrit: 3 wickets

Anderson Mahase: 2 wickets

CRU vs CS Dream11 Prediction (Trinidad T20 Festival 2022)

Dream11 Team for Clarke Road United vs Central Sports - Trinidad T20 Festival 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Daniel Williams, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Dejourn Charles, Rayad Emrit, Joshua James, Imran Khan, Vikash Mohan, Kristopher Ramsaran, Anderson Mahase, Kerwin Sirju.

Captain: Lendl Simmons. Vice-captain: Vikash Mohan.

Dream11 Team for Clarke Road United vs Central Sports - Trinidad T20 Festival 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Daniel Williams, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Sean Siloch, Rayad Emrit, Joshua James, Imran Khan, Vikash Mohan, Anderson Mahase, Kerwin Sirju, Samuel Roopnarine.

Captain: Vikash Mohan. Vice-captain: Rayad Emrit.

