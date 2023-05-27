CRU vs PPSC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Trinidad T20 Festival, Match 16

The 16th match of the Trinidad T20 Festival will see Clarke Road United (CRU) squaring off against the Powergen Penal SC (PPSC) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Saturday, May 27.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CRU vs PPSC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Clarke Road United have won two of their last three matches. Powergen Penal SC, too, have won all of their last three matches of the season. Clarke Road United will give it their all to win the match, but Powergen Penal SC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CRU vs PPSC Match Details

The 16th match of the Trinidad T20 Festival will be played on May 27 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 5:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CRU vs PPSC, Match 16

Date and Time: May 27, 2023, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between MPSC and TDFC, where a total of 294 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

CRU vs PPSC Form Guide

CRU - L W W

PPSC - W W W

CRU vs PPSC Probable Playing XI

CRU Playing XI

No injury updates

Joshua Persaud (wk), Justin Gangoo, Nicholas Sookdeosingh (c), Dejourn Charles, Yannick Ottley, Clevon Kalawan, Vikash Mohan, Samuel Roopnarine, Kerwin Sirju, Joshua James, Akheel Mollon

PPSC Playing XI

No injury updates

Ansil Bhagan, Daniel-Williams (wk), Evin Lewis, Ravi Rampaul, Cephas Cooper, Akiel Cooper, Jason Mohammed (c), Damion Joachim, Navin Bidaisee, Uthman Muhammad, Nial Smith

CRU vs PPSC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Persaud

J Persaud is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Williams is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Cooper

E Lewis and C Cooper are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Y Ottley played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Mohammed

J Mohammed and V Mohan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Bidaisee is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

U Muhammad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are U Muhammad and N Smith. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Roopnarine is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CRU vs PPSC match captain and vice-captain choices

E Lewis

E Lewis will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 210 points in the last three matches.

J Mohammed

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Mohammed as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 272 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for CRU vs PPSC, Match 16

J Mohammed

E Lewis

J Persaud

N Smith

U Muhammad

Clarke Road United vs Powergen Penal SC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Clarke Road United vs Powergen Penal SC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Persaud

Batters: C Cooper, E Lewis

All-rounders: V Mohan, J Mohammed, D Joachim, N Bidaisee

Bowlers: N Smith, U Muhammad, K Sirju, N Roopnarine

Clarke Road United vs Powergen Penal SC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Persaud

Batters: E Lewis

All-rounders: V Mohan, J Mohammed, N Bidaisee

Bowlers: N Smith, U Muhammad, K Sirju, N Roopnarine, R Rampaul, A Mollon

