CRU vs QPCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T20 2022, Match Premiership I 2nd Semi-Final

Clarke Road United (CRU) will take on QPCC I (QPCC) in the Premiership I 2nd Semi-Final match of the Trinidad T20 2022 2022 at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad, on Friday.

QPCC I has had good competition so far, winning both games by huge margins, defeating Powergen Penal SC and QPCC II by eight and nine wickets, respectively.

Clarke Road United, on the other hand, have had a successful tournament, winning two of their three games. Both sides will look to continue their winning streak.

CRU vs QPCC Probable Playing XIs

CRU XI

Nicholas Sookdeosingh (c), Joshua James, Dejourn Charles, Vikash Mohan, Tarig Mohammed (wk), Clevon Kalawan, Justin Gangoo, Kerwyn Sirju, Ahkeel Mollon, Samuel Roopnarine, Nicholas Ali

QPCC XI

Khary Pierre (c), Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Bryan Charles, Darren Bravo, Isaiah Rajah, Jeremy Araujo (wk), Jyd Goolie, Tion Webster, Yannic Cariah, Terrance Hinds

Match Details

Match: CRU vs QPCC, Trinidad T20 2022, Match Premiership I 2nd Semi-Final

Date and Time: May 13, 2022; 12:30 AM IST

Venue: National Cricket Centre, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Centre has favored batters in the last few games. With a par score of 151 runs, chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

Today’s CRU vs QPCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tariq Mohammed: Mohammed has struggled in the competition so far but has been decent behind the stumps as well. He is due a big innings and could deliver in this game.

Batters

Nicholas Sookdeosingh: Sookdeosingh has been in decent form with the bat in the Trinidad T20, scoring 211 runs at an excellent average of 211 in three games. He is a must-have in your CRU vs QPCC Dream11 fantasy team. Sookdeosingh currently leads the most runs chart this season.

All-rounder

Vikash Mohan: Mohan is an outstanding all-rounder who has shone in this format. He has scored 103 runs at an impressive average of 51.50 and has picked up five wickets in three games. Mohan has the ability to provide you with some valuable fantasy points in upcoming games.

Bowlers

Akeal Hosein: Akeal has picked up three wickets at an average of 11.33 in three games. He can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in CRU vs QPCC Dream11 prediction team

Tion Webster (QPCC): 108 points

Joshua James (CRU): 195 points

Darren Bravo (QPCC): 220 points

Key stats for CRU vs QPCC Dream11 prediction team

Yannic Cariah - Five wickets in two games; bowling average: 5.60

Isaiah Rajah – 108 runs in two games; batting average: 108.00

Anderson Phillip - Three wickets in two games; bowling average: 14.33

CRU vs QPCC Dream11 Prediction

CRU vs QPCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jeremy Araujo, Darren Bravo, Isaiah Rajah, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Dejourn Charles, Joshua James, Kerwyn Sirju, Vikash Mohan, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Samuel Roopnarine

Captain: Vikash Mohan Vice-captain: Darren Bravo

CRU vs QPCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tarig Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Isaiah Rajah, Tion Webster, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Joshua James, Kerwyn Sirju, Vikash Mohan, Akeal Hosein, Bryan Charles, Khary Pierre

Captain: Vikash Mohan Vice-captain: Nicholas Sookdeosingh

