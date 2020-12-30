CS v NK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Super Smash T20 Match – Dec 30, 2020

Central Stags will lock horns with Northern Knights in the fifth match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 on Wednesday at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth.

Central Stags started their Super Smash campaign with a defeat in their season opener. They fell short by 39 runs while chasing 176 runs against the defending champions Wellington Firebirds.

Northern Knights, on the other hand, will begin their campaign in the Super Smash T20 with this fixture and will hope to do so on a winning note. They finished the last edition of the Super Smash tournament at the bottom of the points table, managing a meagre 18 points after winning only four of their ten games.

Nevertheless, a high-scoring Super Smash T20 game could be on cards, as both teams have some of the most explosive batsmen in their arsenals.

Super Smash T20: Squads to choose from

Central Stags

Tom Bruce (C), George Worker, Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver (WK), Joey Field, Christian Leopard, Bayley Wiggins (WK), Raymond Toole and Kieran Noema-Barnett..

Northern Knights

James Baker, Peter Bocock (WK), Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich (C), Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert (WK), Anurag Verma and Joe Walker.

Predicted Playing-11s

Central Stags

Tom Bruce (C), George Worker, Ajaz Patel, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver (WK), Joey Field, Christian Leopard, Bayley Wiggins, Kieran Noema-Barnett.

Northern Knights

James Baker, Dean Brownlie, Katene Clarke, Anton Devcich (C), Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert (WK), Joe Walker.

Match Details

Match: Central Stags vs Northern Knights, Match 5

Date: 30th December 2020, 06:10 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

Pitch Report

The track at the Pukekura Park is a pretty good one to bat on. The ball comes on the bat nicely, and the batsmen are able to rack up big runs on the board. However, the bowlers are expected to get some swing with the new ball. The average first-innings score at this venue is 178 runs.

