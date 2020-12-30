CS vs AA Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Super Smash 2020-21 Match – December 30th, 2020

Central Districts will take on Auckland Aces in the 6th match of the Super Smash 2020/21.
Central Districts have made a good comeback in their previous match and would be raring to have a go again. They have lost one game and won another so far in the two matches they’ve played.
Auckland, on the other hand, have suffered a loss in the only match that they’ve played so far. They would have their sights on nothing but a win in this match.
Squads to choose from:
Central Districts
George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Ben Smith, Greg Hay, Brad Schmulian, Felix Murray, Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Raymond Toole, Jayden Lennox
Auckland
Robert O’Donnell (c), Graeme Beghin, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, William O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Brad Rodden, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Bayley Wiggins, Mark Chapman, Ryan Harrison, Ben Lister, Matt McEwan, Ross ter Braak, Jamie Brown, Louis Delport
Predicted Playing 11
Central Districts
George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner
Auckland
Robert O’Donnell (c), Graeme Beghin, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, William O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Brad Rodden, Sean Solia, Will Somerville
Match Details
Match: Central Districts vs Auckland Aces, Match 8
Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
Date and Time: 31st December, 2020, 6:10 AM IST
Pitch Report
In the last game played at this ground, the pitch favoured the batsmen massively in the first innings. However, during the second innings, it was the bowlers who came out on top. A similar behaviour is expected this time around as well.
CS vs AA Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Glenn Phillips, Christian Leopard, Robert O’Donnell, William O’Donnell, George Worker, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Sean Solia, Joey Field, Blair Tickner, Will Somerville
Captain: George Worker, Vice-Captain: Sean Solia
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Glenn Phillips, Christian Leopard, Robert O’Donnell, William O’Donnell, George Worker, Doug Bracewell, Sean Solia, Joey Field, Blair Tickner, Will Somerville
Captain: Glenn Phillips, Vice-Captain: Doug BracewellPublished 30 Dec 2020, 19:16 IST