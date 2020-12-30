CS vs AA Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Super Smash 2020-21 Match – December 30th, 2020

Central Districts will take on Auckland Aces in the 6th match of the Super Smash 2020/21.

Central Districts have made a good comeback in their previous match and would be raring to have a go again. They have lost one game and won another so far in the two matches they’ve played.

Auckland, on the other hand, have suffered a loss in the only match that they’ve played so far. They would have their sights on nothing but a win in this match.

Squads to choose from:

Central Districts

George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Ben Smith, Greg Hay, Brad Schmulian, Felix Murray, Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Raymond Toole, Jayden Lennox

Auckland

Robert O’Donnell (c), Graeme Beghin, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, William O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Brad Rodden, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Bayley Wiggins, Mark Chapman, Ryan Harrison, Ben Lister, Matt McEwan, Ross ter Braak, Jamie Brown, Louis Delport

Predicted Playing 11

Central Districts

George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner

Auckland

Robert O’Donnell (c), Graeme Beghin, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, William O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Brad Rodden, Sean Solia, Will Somerville

Match Details

Match: Central Districts vs Auckland Aces, Match 8

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Date and Time: 31st December, 2020, 6:10 AM IST

Pitch Report

In the last game played at this ground, the pitch favoured the batsmen massively in the first innings. However, during the second innings, it was the bowlers who came out on top. A similar behaviour is expected this time around as well.

CS vs AA Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Glenn Phillips, Christian Leopard, Robert O’Donnell, William O’Donnell, George Worker, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Sean Solia, Joey Field, Blair Tickner, Will Somerville

Captain: George Worker, Vice-Captain: Sean Solia

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Glenn Phillips, Christian Leopard, Robert O’Donnell, William O’Donnell, George Worker, Doug Bracewell, Sean Solia, Joey Field, Blair Tickner, Will Somerville

Captain: Glenn Phillips, Vice-Captain: Doug Bracewell