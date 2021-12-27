CS vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 14

The 14th match of the Super Smash 2021-22 features a riveting contest between the Auckland Aces (AA) and Central Stags (CS) at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerstone North on Monday.

After a slow start to their Super Smash campaign, the Auckland Aces returned to winning ways against a strong Wellington side earlier in the week. They will be keen to sustain their momentum with another win, but face a confident Central Stags side in their own backyard. The Stags have been rampant, losing only one out of five games so far. But against a team that boasts the likes of Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman, they will need to be at their best.

CS vs AA Probable Playing 11 Today

AA XI

Martin Guptill, George Worker, Mark Chapman, Cole Briggs, Robert O'Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Sean Solia, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Aditya Ashok and Ben Lister

CS XI

Bayley Wiggins, Greg Hay, Dane Cleaver (wk), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance/Ben Wheeler and Jayden Lennox

Match Details

CS vs AA, Super Smash 2021-22, Match 14

Date and Time: 27th December 2021, 7:10 AM IST

Venue: Fitzherbert Park, Palmerstone North

Pitch Report

Although this is the first game of the season at the venue, a high-scoring fixture is expected at Fitzherbert Park on Monday. The batters will look to go on the attack from ball one, with not much help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers will look to take the pace off as the match progresses, with the dimensions of the ground also going against them. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s CS vs AA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Cleaver: Dane Cleaver has been consistent for the Central Stags this season, coming up with explosive knocks in the top order. Adding his wicketkeeping prowess only adds value to his case for inclusion in your CS vs AA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Martin Guptill: Martin Guptill is one of the premier openers in the world, capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. He is a good player against both pace and spin, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited clash.

All-rounder

Doug Bracewell: Doug Bracewell has been effective with the ball this season, picking up six wickets in four games so far. The Central Stags all-rounder has been pivotal to their fortunes, adding some much-needed balance and depth. Given his form and variations with the ball, Bracewell is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Lockie Ferguson: Lockie Ferguson has been brilliant with the ball, using his pace and subtle variations quite well. The express pacer should prove to be a handful on this surface, making him a must-have in your CS vs AA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in CS vs AA Dream11 prediction team

Ben Lister (AA) - 172 points

Seth Rance (CS) - 307 points

Tom Bruce (CS) - 276 points

Important stats for CS vs AA Dream11 prediction team

Mark Chapman - 85 runs in 3 Super Smash 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 28.33

Dane Cleaver - 175 runs in 4 Super Smash 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 58.33

Doug Bracewell - 6 wickets in 4 Super Smash 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 20.17

CS vs AA Dream11 Prediction Today (Super Smash 2021-22)

CS vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Martin Guptill, George Worker, Mark Chapman, Tom Bruce, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Lockie Ferguson and Ben Lister

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Josh Clarkson.

CS vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Martin Guptill, George Worker, Mark Chapman, Greg Hay, Sean Solia, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson and Ben Lister

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Lockie Ferguson.

Edited by Samya Majumdar