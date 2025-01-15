CS vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2024-25, Match 15

The 15th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will see Central Stags (CS) square off against Auckland Aces (AA) at McLean Park in Napier on Wednesday, January 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CS vs AA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Auckland Aces have won one of their last five matches. They lost their last match to Northern Districts by five wickets. Central Stags, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Otago Volts by eight wickets.

These two teams have played 37 head-to-head matches. Auckland Aces won a total of 19 head-to-head matches, while Central Stags have been victorious in 15 matches. Three matches were abandoned due to rain.

Trending

CS vs AA Match Details

The 15th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 15 at McLean Park in Napier. The game is set to take place at 8:55 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CS vs AA, 15th Match

Date and Time: 15 January 2025, 8:55 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Pitch Report

The pitch at McLean Park in Napier is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both innings.

CS vs AA Form Guide

CS - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

AA - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

CS vs AA Probable Playing XI

CS Playing XI

No injury updates

Jack Boyle, Curtis Heaphy (wk), Tom Bruce ©, William Clark, Dane Cleaver, Angus Schaw, Toby Findlay, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Josh Clarkson

AA Playing XI

No injury updates

William O’Donnell, Martin Guptill, Michael Sclanders, Sean Solia ©, Jock McKenzie, Cam Fletcher (wk), Siddhesh Dixit, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Benjamin Lister

CS vs AA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Cleaver

Dane Cleaver is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 87 runs in the last four matches. Cam Fletcher is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Tom Bruce

Tom Bruce and William Taylor are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Tom Bruce is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 195 runs in the last five matches. Bevon Jacobs is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Jock McKenzie

Angus Schaw and Jock McKenzie are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Jock McKenzie will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 64 runs and picked up nine wickets in the last three matches. William Clark is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Danru Ferns

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Blair Tickner and Danru Ferns. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Danru Ferns has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has scalped seven wickets in the last three matches. Brett Randell is another good bowler for today's match.

CS vs AA match captain and vice-captain choices

Jock McKenzie

Jock McKenzie is the most crucial pick from Auckland Aces as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match.

Danru Ferns

Danru Ferns is another crucial pick from the Auckland Aces squad. He is in superb form and can once again perform well at this venue. He was in great form in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has taken seven wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for CS vs AA, 15th Match

William Taylor

Danru Ferns

Jock McKenzie

Tom Bruce

Bevon Jacobs

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Cleaver

Batters: J Boyle, W Taylor, B Jacobs, T Bruce

All-rounders: W Clark, A Schaw, J McKenzie

Bowlers: D Ferns, B Randell, B Tickner

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Cleaver

Batters: J Boyle, W Taylor, B Jacobs, T Bruce

All-rounders: W Clark, A Schaw, J McKenzie

Bowlers: D Ferns, J Lennox, B Tickner

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️