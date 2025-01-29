CS vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2024-25, Match 29

The 29th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will see the Central Stags (CS) go up against the Auckland Aces (AA) at the McLean Park in Napier on Wednesday, January 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CS vs AA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Auckland Aces have won three of their last nine matches. They lost their last match to the Wellington Firebirds by six wickets. The Central Stags, on the other hand, have won five of their last nine matches.

These two teams have played 39 head-to-head matches. The Auckland Aces won a total of 19 head-to-head matches, while the Central Stags have been victorious in 17 matches. Three matches were abandoned due to rain.

CS vs AA Match Details

The 29th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 29 at the McLean Park in Napier. The game will begin at 10:25 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

CS vs AA, 29th Match

Date and Time: 29 January 2025, 10:25 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Pitch Report

The pitch at McLean Park in Napier is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings.

The last match played at this venue was between the Central Stags and the Canterbury Kings, where a total of 365 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

CS vs AA Form Guide

CS - Won 5 of their last 9 matches

AA - Won 3 of their last 9 matches

CS vs AA Probable Playing XI

CS Playing XI

No injury updates

Jack Boyle, Curtis Heaphy (wk), Tom Bruce ©, William Clark, Dane Cleaver, Angus Schaw, Toby Findlay, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, and Josh Clarkson.

AA Playing XI

No injury updates

William O’Donnell, Martin Guptill, Michael Sclanders, Sean Solia ©, Jock McKenzie, Cam Fletcher (wk), Siddhesh Dixit, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, and Benjamin Lister.

CS vs AA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Dane Cleaver

Dane Cleaver is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 128 runs in the last six matches. Curtis Heaphy is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Tom Bruce

Tom Bruce and Will Young are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Bruce is a hard hitter who has score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 284 runs in the last seven matches. Bevon Jacobs is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Jock McKenzie

Simon Keene and Jock McKenzie are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. McKenzie will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 90 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last seven matches. William Taylor is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Danru Ferns

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Blair Tickner and Danru Ferns. Both the pacers has picked up a lot of wickets at this venue. Ferns has an exceptional record at this ground and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 13 wickets in the last seven matches. Jayden Lennox is another good bowler for today's match.

CS vs AA match captain and vice-captain choices

Jock McKenzie

Jock McKenzie is the most crucial pick from Auckland Aces as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 90 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last seven matches.

Will Young

Will Young is one of the most crucial picks from the Central Stags squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He was in great form in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has scored 50 runs in the only match he has played till now.

5 Must-Picks for CS vs AA, 29th Match

Jack Boyle

Danru Ferns

Jock McKenzie

Tom Bruce

Simon Keene

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Cleaver

Batters: J Boyle, W Young, B Jacobs, T Bruce

All-rounders: W Taylor, S Keene, J McKenzie

Bowlers: D Ferns, J Lennox, B Tickner

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Cleaver

Batters: J Boyle, W Young, B Jacobs, T Bruce

All-rounders: W Taylor, S Keene, J McKenzie

Bowlers: D Ferns, A Oliver, B Tickner

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️