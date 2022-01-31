CS vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for NZ ODD, Match 13

Central Stags (CS) will take on Auckland Aces (AA) in the 13th match of the New Zealand Domestic One Day Trophy 2021-22 at the Fitzherbert Park Stadium in Palmerston North on Monday.

Auckland Aces have won two of their four NZ ODD matches so far. They beat Northern Knights in their previous game, so they will head into this clash with confidence.

Meanwhile, Central Stags have won one of their last two games. They are the only team in the tournament that has not lost any game so far, with one of their games ending in a draw.

CS vs AA Probable Playing XIs

CS XI

Ma ara Ave, Bayley Wiggins (wk), Ben Smith, Brad Schmulian, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Dough Bracewell, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner.

AA XI

George Worker, Cole Briggs, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Robert ODonnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Sean Solia, William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Danru Ferns, Adithya Ashok.

Match Details

Match: CS vs AA, NZ Domestic One Day Trophy 2021-22, Match 13.

Date and Time: 01 February 2022; 03:30 AM IST.

Venue: Fitzherbert Park Stadium, Palmerston North.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Fitzherbert Park Stadium in Palmerston North is a balanced one. Pacers are expected to dominate proceedings, especially in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option at the venue.

Today's CS vs AA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Phillips: Phillips is an explosive batter who bats in the middle order. He has scored 98 runs in his last four games, so a big score is expected from him in this match.

Batters

George Worker: He is an experienced and technically sound batter. He has scored 285 runs, including two centuries in his last four NZ ODD games. Worker should be a good addition to your CS vs AA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Mark Chapman: Chapman has scored 167 runs in four NZ ODD games this season. He is a must-have player in your CS vs AA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson: He has picked up seven wickets in his last two NZ ODD games. He could be a valuable pick in your CS vs AA Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in CS vs AA Dream11 prediction team

William Somerville (AA) - 250 points.

Seth Rance (CS) - 124 points.

Robert O Donnell (AA) - 204 points.

Key stats for CS vs AA Dream11 prediction team

Tom Bruce - 269 runs and three wickets in his last ten games; batting average: 38.42.

Dough Bracewell – 158 runs and 23 wickets in 19 ODI games; bowling average: 34.59.

Ben Smith - 1724 runs in 59 List A games; batting average: 31.92.

CS vs AA Dream11 Prediction

CS vs AA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1; NZ ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Robert ODonnell, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce, Dough Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Seth Rance, Lockie Ferguson, William Somerville.

Captain: Mark Chapman. Vice-captain: Lockie Ferguson.

CS vs AA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2; NZ ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Ben Horne, George Worker, Robert ODonnell, Tom Bruce, Dough Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Seth Rance, Lockie Ferguson, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Tom Bruce.

Edited by Bhargav