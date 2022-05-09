CS vs ACSC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report Trinidad T20 2022, Match 9

Central Sports (CS) will take on Alescon Comets SC (ACSC) in the ninth match of the Trinidad T20 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Monday.

The two teams' journeys in the ongoing tournament have been diametrically opposite to each other. Central Sports defeated Profilbau Victoria United and Clarke Road United by nine wickets and five wickets, respectively. They will look to extend their winning streak to three games when they face the Alescon Comets SC on Monday.

Alescon Comets SC, on the other hand, have yet to win their first game in the competition.

CS vs ACSC Probable Playing 11 Today

CS XI

Kjorn Ottley (c), Imran Khan, Daniel Williams, Aaro Alfred (wk), Lendl Simmons, Marlon Richards, Anderson Mahase, Ricky Jaipaul, Shiva Sankar, Rayad Emrit, Brandon Ramdial

ACSC XI

Shatrughan Rambaran (c), Jabari Mills, Lyndell Nelson, Sanjay Jawahir (wk), Danny Ramjit Singh, Justin Manick, Denzil Antoine, Saif Mohammed, Wendel George, Keiron John, Nadim Mohammed

Match Details

CS vs ACSC, Trinidad T20 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: 9th May, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium appears to be ideal for batting. Batting first after winning the toss should be the preferred choice at the venue, with the first innings average score being 143 runs.

Today’s CS vs ACSC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Aaron Alfred: He has been a consistent contributor with the bat so far, scoring 47 runs at a strike rate of 104.44. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Lendl Simmons: He is well-known for his big hits and has significant experience with the format. Simmons has 97 runs in two games, with an impressive average of 97. He is currently the third-most run-getter in the competition.

All-rounders

Rayad Emrit: He has had success with the ball so far in the competition and has over 100 games of experience in this format. He has picked up five wickets at an average of 5.60, hence he could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Anderson Mahase: He had a rare failure with the ball in his previous outing, but has already picked up two wickets in the competition.

3 best players to pick in CS vs ACSC Dream11 prediction team

Keiron John (ACSC) – 77 points.

Imran Khan (CS) – 80 points.

Saif Mohammed (ACSC) – 74 points.

Important stats for CS vs ACSC Dream11 prediction team

Daniel Williams: 45 runs in two games; batting average: 22.50

Aaron Alfred: 47 runs in two games; batting average: 47.00

Ricky Jaipaul: Two wickets in two games; bowling average: 11.00

CS vs ACSC Dream11 Prediction Today

CS vs ACSC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aaro Alfred, Lendl Simmons, Lyndell Nelson, Wendel George, Rayad Emrit, Marlon Richards, Imran Khan, Shatrughan Rambaran, Anderson Mahase, Ricky Jaipaul, Saif Mohammed.

Captain: Rayad Emrit. Vice-captain: Lendl Simmons.

CS vs ACSC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aaro Alfred, Lendl Simmons, Denzil Antoine, Lyndell Nelson, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Shatrughan Rambaran, Anderson Mahase, Ricky Jaipaul, Saif Mohammed, Keiron John.

Captain: Lendl Simmons. Vice-captain: Aaro Alfred.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee