CS vs BLK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 match – August 13, 2023

Colombo Strikers (CS) and B-Love Kandy (BLK) are set to square off in Match No. 18 of the LPL 2023 on Sunday, August 13. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the clash.

The Strikers, led by Niroshan Dickwella, are currently at the bottom of the table and need a win to break into the top four. Kandy, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after winning four matches on the trot.

On that note, here are our top three picks as captain or vice-captain for your CS vs BLK Dream11 teams:

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga (BLK) – 9 credits

Wanindu Hasaranga has been on top of his game in recent times. He has picked up eight wickets from six matches at an economy rate of 5.53, including a four-wicket haul. He is also the leading run-scorer for Kandy, having racked up 153 runs from six games at an average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 206.75. These stats make Hasaranga a no-brainer as captain or vice-captain for the CS vs BLK match.

#2 Nuwan Pradeep (BLK) – 7 credits

Nuwan Pradeep has played only three matches in the tournament but is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Kandy along with skipper Hasaranga. The fast bowler has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 9.54 and a strike rate of 8.2, the best among all the Kandy bowlers. Pradeep is a slightly risky but smart option as captain or vice-captain for the CS vs BLK match.

#1 Babar Azam (CS) – 9 credits

Babar Azam has shown his class in LPL 2023 and is currently the leading run-scorer. In six matches, Babar has scored 246 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 138.98, with a top score of 104. For these reasons, the Pakistan skipper is our top pick as captain or vice-captain for the CS vs BLK match.

