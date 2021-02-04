CS vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Super Smash T20 Match – Feb 05, 2021

Central Stags will take on Canterbury Kings in the 28th match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 at the McLean Park in Napier on Friday. Moreover, this will be the last league stage game of both teams.

Central Stags are in the 3rd position on the points table with 5 wins from 9 games. They succumbed to Wellington Firebirds in their last match while defending a total of 165 runs. A win in this game will see Tom Bruce & Co. confirm their spot in this edition’s Elimination Final. If they lose, they will have to depend on the results of the Northern Knights.

Canterbury Kings, on the other hand, are in the 2nd position on the points table having won 6 of their 9 games. They won their last match against Otago Volts by 6 wickets. The Cole McConchie-led side has already booked its berth in the Elimination Final and will hope to get a win before heading into the playoffs.

Squads to choose from

Central Stags

Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (WK), Greg Hay, Christian Leopard, Jayden Lennox, Adam Milne, Ajaz Patel, Joey Field, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Ray Toole, Bayley Wiggins, Ben Wheeler, George Worker, and Will Young.

Canterbury Kings

Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher (WK), Andrew Hazeldine, Tyler Lortan, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, Andrew Ellis, Stephen Murdoch, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, and Henry Nicholls.

Predicted Playing XIs

Central Stags

Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (WK), Jayden Lennox, Ajaz Patel, Joey Field, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, George Worker, Will Young.

Canterbury Kings

Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (WK), Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams, Matt Henry.

Match Details

Match: Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings, Match 28

Date: 5th February 2021, 11:40 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Pitch Report

The pitch at McLean Park is one of the best wickets to bat on in New Zealand. The team winning the toss should not hesitate to bat first as runs on the board always helps to put the opposition under pressure.

CS vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Ken McClure, Will Young, George Worker, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Joey Field, Blair Tickner.

Captain: Daryl Mitchell. Vice-Captain: George Worker.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Chad Bowes, Ross Taylor, George Worker, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Joey Field, Blair Tickner.

Captain: Cole McConchie. Vice-Captain: Doug Bracewell.