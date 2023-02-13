CS vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ford Trophy 2022-23, Match 29

The 29th match in the Ford Trophy 2023 will see the Central Stags (CS) take on Canterbury (CTB) at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday, February 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CS vs CTB Dream11 prediction.

The Central Stags have been brilliant in the Ford Trophy this season, winning six out of their nine matches so far. Stags have clicked as a unit more often than not, with the likes of Ben Schmulian and Josh Clarkson standing out.

As for their opponents Canterbury, they have four wins in eight matches and are in the mix for a top-three spot. Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, recent form tilts the odds in Stags' favor.

With valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game is on the cards in Napier.

CS vs CTB Match Details, Ford Trophy 2022-23

Match 29 of the Ford Trophy has Central Stags and Canterbury locking horns in Napier on February 14. The game is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CS vs CTB, Ford Trophy 2023, Match 29

Date and Time: 12th February 2023, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

CS vs CTB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Central Stags injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Central Stags.

Central Stags probable playing 11

Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Bevan Small, Angus Schaw, Jayden Lennox and Raymond Toole.

Canterbury injury/team news

No injury concerns for Canterbury.

Canterbury probable playing 11

Chad Bowes, Matt Boyle, Mitch Hay, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Zak Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Blake Coburn, Henry Shipley and Ed Nuttall.

CS vs CTB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Dane Cleaver (9 matches, 294 runs, Average: 91.02)

Dane Cleaver has been sensational for the Stags this season, scoring 294 runs at an average of 91.02. He has a strike rate of 91.02 and has often come up with valuable knocks in the middle order. Given his form, Cleaver stands out as the top wicketkeeper pick in your CS vs CTB Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Chad Bowes (8 matches, 247 runs, Average: 35.29)

Chad Bowes is another in-form batter who is averaging in excess of 30 in the Ford Trophy this season. Bowes has 247 runs in eight matches, including a strike rate of 97.63 at the top of the order. Given his knack for scoring big runs, Bowes is a top pick for your CS vs CTB Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Brad Schmulian (9 matches, 383 runs, Average: 42.56)

Brad Schmulian is the leading run-scorer in the Ford Trophy with 383 runs in nine matches. He has a fine average of 42.56, with four fifties to his name this season. Schmulian also adds value with the ball, making him a popular pick for your CS vs CTB Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ed Nuttall (8 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 23.40)

Ed Nuttall has been decent with the ball, picking up 10 wickets in eight matches. He averages 23.40 and has impressed with the new ball in particular. With the conditions likely to suit Nuttall, he is a fine pick for your CS vs CTB Dream11 prediction team.

CS vs CTB match captain and vice-captain choices

Cole McConchie

Cole McConchie is an experienced campaigner with 1280 runs in 71 List-A matches. He has seven fifties to his name and also has 34 wickets with the ball in hand. With McConchie likely to play a part with both the bat and ball, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your CS vs CTB Dream11 prediction team.

Tom Bruce

Tom Bruce has had a decent season with the Stags, starring in Super Smash. Bruce has 222 runs in eight Super Smash matches and has also accounted for a few wickets with his off-spin. Given his recent form and experience, Bruce is a brilliant captaincy pick for your CS vs CTB Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CS vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Tom Bruce 148 runs in 5 innings Chad Bowes 247 runs in 8 matches Dane Cleaver 294 runs in 9 matches Henry Shipley 12 wickets in 5 matches Ed Nuttall 10 wickets in 8 matches

CS vs CTB match expert tips (Ford Trophy 2022-23)

Josh Clarkson has been sensational for the Stags this season, coming up with explosive knocks in the middle order albeit in the Super Smash. Clarkson has 1551 runs in 57 List-A innings with a strike rate of 98.41. With Clarkson also picking up six wickets in the Ford Trophy this season, he could be a brilliant differential pick for your CS vs CTB Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your CS vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, click here!

CS vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CS vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Dane Cleaver, Cam Fletcher

Batters: Chad Bowes, Tom Bruce (c)

All-rounders: Doug Bracewell, Cole McConchie, Josh Clarkson, Henry Shipley (vc), Brad Schmulian

Bowlers: Ed Nuttall, Raymond Toole

CS vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CS vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver (c)

Batters: Chad Bowes, Tom Bruce, Leo Carter, Ben Smith

All-rounders: Doug Bracewell, Cole McConchie (vc), Josh Clarkson, Henry Shipley

Bowlers: Ed Nuttall, Jayden Lennox

Poll : 0 votes