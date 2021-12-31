CS vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 18

The 18th match of the Super Smash 2021-22 will see a riveting contest between the Canterbury Kings (CTB) and Central Stags (CS) at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on Friday.

The Central Stags have been decent in this tournament, bagging three wins thus far. They will be keen to get back to winning ways after a loss to the Northern Brave in their last game.

With a strong bowling attack in place, the Stags will fancy their chances of a win. However, they face a strong Canterbury side that is also on course for a top-three finish.

With both teams eyeing a win at the expense of the other, a cracking contest beckons in the Super Smash on Friday.

CS vs CTB Probable Playing XIs Today

CTB XI

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams and Mitchell Hay.

CS XI

Bayley Wiggins, Greg Hay, Dane Cleaver (wk), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler and Ajaz Patel.

Match Details

Match: CS vs CTB, Super Smash 2021-22, Match 18.

Date and Time: 31st December 2021; 7:10 AM IST.

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Pukekura Park, but there could be some help for bowlers too.

Batters will look to take the attack to the bowlers early on, considering the shorter dimensions of the ground. The pitch could be on the slower side, with this match being the second in as many days. Wickets in hand could be key, and both teams could opt to chase on winning the toss.

Today’s CS vs CTB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Cleaver: Cleaver has been in fine form in the last few games. He is currently the top-scored for Stags in the tournament. Cleaver comes into this game off a fifty, and will look to produce the same exploits.

Batters

Chad Bowes: Bowes is one of the best batters in the Canterbury team, with his prowess against pace being impressive. He is known for his big knocks at the top of the order, making him a key asset in your CS vs CTB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Doug Bracewell: Bracewell has been one of the best players in the Central Stags, turning up with both bat and ball in the tournament. He has the variations to succeed at his venue, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this game.

Bowlers

Todd Astle: Astle's leg-spin is a valuable asset to Canterbury, as he often chips in with wickets in the middle overs. Astle's batting ability should bolster his case for inclusion in your CS vs CTB Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in CS vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

Dane Cleaver (CS) - 426 points.

Matt Henry (CTB) - 393 points.

Tom Bruce (CS) - 325 points.

Key stats for CS vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

Chad Bowes - 129 runs in 5 Super Smash 2021-22 matches; Batting Average: 25.80.

Dane Cleaver - 282 runs in 6 Super Smash 2021-22 matches; Batting Average: 56.40.

Doug Bracewell - 7 wickets in 5 Super Smash 2021-22 matches; Bowling Average: 21.29.

CS vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Today (Super Smash 2021-22)

CS vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Cleaver, C Fletcher, L Carter, C Bowes, T Bruce, D Bracewell, T Astle, C McConchie, S Rance, E Nuttall and B Tickner.

Captain: D Cleaver. Vice-Captain: C Bowes.

CS vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Cleaver, B Wiggins, K McClure, C Bowes, T Bruce, D Bracewell, T Astle, C McConchie, S Rance, W Williams and B Tickner.

Captain: C Bowes. Vice-Captain: T Bruce.

