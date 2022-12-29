CS vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super Smash, Match 7

Central Stags (CS) will be up against Canterbury Kings (CTB) in the seventh match of the Super Smash at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on Friday, December 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CS vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Central Stags lost their opening match against Wellington Firebirds by two runs and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

Canterbury Kings, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are third in the points table. They lost their last match against Auckland Aces by four wickets.

CS vs CTB Match Details

The seventh match of the Super Smash will be played on December 30 at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth in New Zealand. The match is set to take place at 7.10 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CS vs CTB, Super Smash, Match 7

Date and Time: December 30, 2022, 7.10 am IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, New Zealand.

CS vs CTB Pitch Report

The track at the Pukekura Park Ground is a batting-friendly one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 180 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 180

Average second innings score: 170

CS vs CTB Form Guide (Last match)

Central Stags: L

Canterbury Kings: L

CS vs CTB probable playing 11s for today’s match

CS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CS Probable Playing 11

Tom Bruce (c), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Greg Hay, Brett Johnson, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Brett Randell, Ben Smith, Ross Taylor, and Ray Toole.

CTB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

CTB Probable Playing 11

Chad Bowes, Matt Boyle, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Mitchell Hay, Henry Shipley, Angus McKenzie, Ed Nuttall, Blake Coburn, and Todd Astle.

CS vs CTB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Dane Cleaver (1 match, 44 runs, Strike Rate: 137.50)

Dane, who played exceptionally well in the opening match, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 137.50.

Top Batter pick

Tom Bruce (1 match, 56 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 243.48 and Economy Rate: 6.75)

Tom is categorized in the batters section but he performed as an allrounder in the opening match. He scored 56 runs at a strike rate of 243.48 in the first match, while also picking up two wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Josh Clarkson (1 match, 55 runs, Strike Rate: 220.00)

Clarkson is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He scored 55 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 220.00.

Top Bowler pick

Ed Nuttall (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 11.25)

Nuttall has picked up two wickets in two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

CS vs CTB match captain and vice-captain choices

Tom Bruce

Tom scored 56 runs while picking up two wickets in the first match. He is looking in great touch to lead your fantasy team.

Cole McConchie

Cole is a quality all-rounder who could prove to be an excellent contender for captaincy choice on Friday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CS vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Chad Bowes - 108 runs in 2 matches

Tom Bruce - 2 wickets and 56 runs in 1 match

Henry Shipley - 4 wickets in 2 matches

Josh Clarkson - 55 runs in 1 match

Dane Cleaver - 44 runs in 1 match

CS vs CTB match expert tips

Chad Bowes could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this CS vs CTB match, click here!

CS vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League

CS vs CTB Dream11 Prediction - Super Smash

CS vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver

Batters: Ben Smith, Chad Bowes, Tom Bruce

All-rounders: Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley

Bowlers: Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Todd Astle, Ed Nuttall

CS vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

CS vs CTB Dream11 Prediction - Super Smash

CS vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver

Batters: Ross Taylor, Ben Smith, Chad Bowes, Tom Bruce

All-rounders: Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Doug Bracewell

Bowlers: Brett Randell, Angus McKenzie, Ed Nuttall.

