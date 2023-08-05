CS vs DA Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 match – August 5, 2023

Colombo Strikers (CS) and Dambulla Aura (DA) are set to face each other in the LPL 2023 on Saturday, August 5. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele will host the clash.

The Strikers, captained by Niroshan Dickwella, are placed fourth in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.150. The Aura, on the other hand, are third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.291.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role in your CS vs DA Dream11 teams.

#3 Dhananjaya de Silva (DA) – 9 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 2nd T20

Dhananjaya de Silva has been outstanding in the LPL 2023 and hence, fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the CS vs DA match. In three matches, de Silva has scored 104 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 148.57.

He is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has also picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.45.

#2 Babar Azam (CS) – 9 credits

England & Pakistan Net Sessions

It is hard to keep someone of the caliber of Babar Azam quiet for too long. While he failed to produce the goods against Jaffna Kings, he came up with a strong performance against B-Love Kandy that helped him win the Player of the Match award.

The Pakistan skipper scored 59 runs off 52 in tough batting conditions. Fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the CS vs DA match.

#1 Matheesha Pathirana (CS) – 8 credits

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Matheesha Pathirana has emerged as a decent bowler, especially in the T20 format. He has been fairly decent in the ongoing edition of the LPL. After picking up one wicket against Jaffna Kings, he returned with three scalps against B-Love Kandy. Pathirana is someone fantasy users should not ignore as he bowls at the death and has great chances of picking wickets.

