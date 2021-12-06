CS vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League, Match 3

The Colombo Stars will be up against Galle Gladiators in the third match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2021-22) on December 6th at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
The Colombo Stars, previously known as Colombo Kings, finished at the top of the points table last season but were defeated by Galle Gladiators in the semis. They will now play their opening game of the current season against the Gladiators in the hopes of avenging their previous loss and starting the tournament on a positive note.
Meanwhile, the Galle Gladiators started their tournament with a comprehensive 54-run victory over the Jaffna Kings courtesy of a brilliant all-round display by Samit Patel. They will now look forward to replicating the same performance and grabbing their second win of the season.
CS vs GG Probable Playing 11 Today
Colombo Stars
Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Naveen ul Haq
Galle Gladiators
Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Samit Patel, Lahiru Madushanka, Isuru Udana, Pulina Tharanga, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara
Match Details
Match: Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators, Lanka Premier League
Date and Time: 6th December, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Pitch Report
The wicket at the R Premadasa offers a great deal of assistance to the spin bowlers. Batting might be easier in the initial stages and the batters would have to capitalize on that. However, as the game progresses, it will be the spinners who will dominate the proceedings.
Today’s CS vs GG Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Kusal Perera: Kusal Perera is an explosive top-order wicketkeeper-batter who is known for his ability to take on bowlers and score at a quick pace. He is expected to play a match-winning role in this game.
Batters
Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Rajapaksa carried his form from the T10 league as he smashed a brilliant half-century in the first game. He is a top pick for today’s game and can fetch you plenty of points.
Pathum Nissanka: Nissanka is a young and reliable top-order batter who has impressed everyone with his performances in the domestic circuit while also playing some good knocks in the Sri Lankan colors. He is a wise choice for your Dream11 team.
All-rounders
Samit Patel: Samit Patel was exceptional in the previous match as he scored 42 runs with the bat and followed it up with a three-wicket haul to help his side register an easy win. He is a top captain/ vice-captain pick for today’s game.
Dhananjaya De Silva: Dhanajaya had a great outing in the recently-concluded Test series against the Windies. He is expected to carry on his form and deliver for his side.
Bowlers
Akila Dananjaya: Akila is an experienced leg spinner who has the ability to deceive the batters with his variations. He can chip in with wickets at regular intervals which makes him a dangerous bowler.
Nuwan Thushara: Nuwan had a decent outing in the previous game as he managed to grab one wicket. He will now look to add more to his tally in this match.
Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs GG Dream11 prediction team
Samit Patel: 141 points
Bhanuka Rajapaksa: 102 points
Mohammad Hafeez: 97 points
Pulina Tharanga: 64 points
Lahiru Madhushanka: 34 points
Important stats for CS vs GG Dream11 prediction team
Samit Patel: 1 match, 42 runs, 3 wickets
Bhanuka Rajapaksa: 1 match, 56 runs
Mohammad Hafeez: 1 match, 15 runs, 2 wickets
Pulina Tharanga: 1 match, 2 wickets
Lahiru Madhushanka: 1 match, 1 wicket
CS vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Banton, Pathum Nissanka, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Dhananjaya De Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Thushara, Noor Ahmad
Captain: Samit Patel Vice-Captain: Kusal Perera
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Ben Dunk, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathalika, Pathum Nissanka, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Dhananjaya De Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera
Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa Vice Captain: Dhananjaya De Silva