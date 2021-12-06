CS vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League, Match 3

The Colombo Stars will be up against Galle Gladiators in the third match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2021-22) on December 6th at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Colombo Stars, previously known as Colombo Kings, finished at the top of the points table last season but were defeated by Galle Gladiators in the semis. They will now play their opening game of the current season against the Gladiators in the hopes of avenging their previous loss and starting the tournament on a positive note.

Meanwhile, the Galle Gladiators started their tournament with a comprehensive 54-run victory over the Jaffna Kings courtesy of a brilliant all-round display by Samit Patel. They will now look forward to replicating the same performance and grabbing their second win of the season.

CS vs GG Probable Playing 11 Today

Colombo Stars

Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Naveen ul Haq

Galle Gladiators

Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Samit Patel, Lahiru Madushanka, Isuru Udana, Pulina Tharanga, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara

Match Details

Match: Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators, Lanka Premier League

Date and Time: 6th December, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The wicket at the R Premadasa offers a great deal of assistance to the spin bowlers. Batting might be easier in the initial stages and the batters would have to capitalize on that. However, as the game progresses, it will be the spinners who will dominate the proceedings.

Today’s CS vs GG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kusal Perera: Kusal Perera is an explosive top-order wicketkeeper-batter who is known for his ability to take on bowlers and score at a quick pace. He is expected to play a match-winning role in this game.

Batters

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Rajapaksa carried his form from the T10 league as he smashed a brilliant half-century in the first game. He is a top pick for today’s game and can fetch you plenty of points.

Pathum Nissanka: Nissanka is a young and reliable top-order batter who has impressed everyone with his performances in the domestic circuit while also playing some good knocks in the Sri Lankan colors. He is a wise choice for your Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Samit Patel: Samit Patel was exceptional in the previous match as he scored 42 runs with the bat and followed it up with a three-wicket haul to help his side register an easy win. He is a top captain/ vice-captain pick for today’s game.

Dhananjaya De Silva: Dhanajaya had a great outing in the recently-concluded Test series against the Windies. He is expected to carry on his form and deliver for his side.

Bowlers

Akila Dananjaya: Akila is an experienced leg spinner who has the ability to deceive the batters with his variations. He can chip in with wickets at regular intervals which makes him a dangerous bowler.

Nuwan Thushara: Nuwan had a decent outing in the previous game as he managed to grab one wicket. He will now look to add more to his tally in this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs GG Dream11 prediction team

Samit Patel: 141 points

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: 102 points

Mohammad Hafeez: 97 points

Pulina Tharanga: 64 points

Lahiru Madhushanka: 34 points

Important stats for CS vs GG Dream11 prediction team

Samit Patel: 1 match, 42 runs, 3 wickets

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: 1 match, 56 runs

Mohammad Hafeez: 1 match, 15 runs, 2 wickets

Pulina Tharanga: 1 match, 2 wickets

Lahiru Madhushanka: 1 match, 1 wicket

CS vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today

CS vs GG Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Banton, Pathum Nissanka, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Dhananjaya De Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Thushara, Noor Ahmad

Captain: Samit Patel Vice-Captain: Kusal Perera

CS vs GG Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Ben Dunk, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathalika, Pathum Nissanka, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Dhananjaya De Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera

Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa Vice Captain: Dhananjaya De Silva

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee