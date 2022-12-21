CS vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League 2022, Eliminator

The Colombo Stars (CS) will take on the Galle Gladiators (GG) in the Eliminator of the Lanka Premier League 2022 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, December 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CS vs GG Dream11 prediction.
The Colombo Stars finished third in the points table despite having a win-loss record of 3-5. They will head into the game on the back of two successive losses. Meanwhile, the Galle Gladiators are on a four-match losing streak. They have lost six of their eight games and only qualified due to having a better net run rate than Dambulla Aura.
CS vs GG Match Details, Lanka Premier League 2022
The Eliminator of the Lanka Premier League 2022 between the Colombo Stars and the Galle Gladiators will be played on December 21 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CS vs GG, Eliminator, Lanka Premier League 2022
Date & Time: December 21st 2022, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network
Live Telecast: SonyLIV
CS vs GG Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been a good one to bat on. Six Lanka Premier League 2022 games have been played at the venue, with the average first-innings score being 145. Chasing teams and sides batting first have won three games apiece.
CS vs GG Form Guide (Lanka Premier League 2022)
Colombo Stars: L, L, W, W, L
Galle Gladiators: L, L, L, L, W
CS vs GG Probable Playing 11 today
Colombo Stars team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
Colombo Stars Probable Playing XI: Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (c & wk), Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Angelo Matthews, Mohammad Nabi, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Benny Howell, Dominic Drakes, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha.
Galle Gladiators team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
Galle Gladiators Probable Playing XI: Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c), Oshada Fernando, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Imad Wasim, Nimesh Vimukthi, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara.
Today’s CS vs GG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Dinesh Chandimal (8 matches, 187 runs)
Dinesh Chandimal has looked in good touch with the bat in the Lanka Premier League 2022. He has accumulated 187 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 128.96.
Top Batter Pick
Nuwanidu Fernando (7 innings, 203 runs)
Nuwanidu Fernando scored 203 runs at an average of 33.83 and a strike rate of 134.43 with the help of 15 fours and nine sixes.
Top All-rounder Pick
Imad Wasim (8 matches, 92 runs, 5 wickets)
Imad Wasim can be effective with both the bat and ball. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.37 and scored 92 runs.
Top Bowler Pick
Dominic Drakes (6 matches, 90 runs, 5 wickets)
Dominic Drakes has mustered 90 runs while striking at 134.32 in addition to taking five wickets.
CS vs GG match captain and vice-captain choices
Kusal Mendis (8 matches, 252 runs)
Kusal Mendis is the third-highest run-scorer in the Lanka Premier League 2022 with 252 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 129.23. He has notched up three half-centuries so far.
Nuwan Thushara (8 matches, 14 wickets)
Nuwan Thushara is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 7.42 and a strike rate of 13.2.
5 Must-picks with player stats for CS vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
CS vs GG match expert tips
Top-order batters and all-rounders could be key in the CS vs GG encounter. Thus, the likes of Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Imad Wasim, and Dominic Drakes will be the ones to watch out for.
CS vs GG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis (c)
Batters: Charith Asalanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Thanuka Dabare
All-rounders: Benny Howell, Imad Wasim
Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara (vc), Dominic Drakes
CS vs GG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Azam Khan
Batters: Angelo Matthews, Ravi Bopara, Nuwanidu Fernando
All-rounder: Imad Wasim (c)
Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara, Dominic Drakes (vc)