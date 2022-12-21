CS vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League 2022, Eliminator

The Colombo Stars (CS) will take on the Galle Gladiators (GG) in the Eliminator of the Lanka Premier League 2022 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, December 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CS vs GG Dream11 prediction.

The Colombo Stars finished third in the points table despite having a win-loss record of 3-5. They will head into the game on the back of two successive losses. Meanwhile, the Galle Gladiators are on a four-match losing streak. They have lost six of their eight games and only qualified due to having a better net run rate than Dambulla Aura.

CS vs GG Match Details, Lanka Premier League 2022

The Eliminator of the Lanka Premier League 2022 between the Colombo Stars and the Galle Gladiators will be played on December 21 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CS vs GG, Eliminator, Lanka Premier League 2022

Date & Time: December 21st 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network

Live Telecast: SonyLIV

CS vs GG Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been a good one to bat on. Six Lanka Premier League 2022 games have been played at the venue, with the average first-innings score being 145. Chasing teams and sides batting first have won three games apiece.

CS vs GG Form Guide (Lanka Premier League 2022)

Colombo Stars: L, L, W, W, L

Galle Gladiators: L, L, L, L, W

CS vs GG Probable Playing 11 today

Colombo Stars team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Colombo Stars Probable Playing XI: Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (c & wk), Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Angelo Matthews, Mohammad Nabi, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Benny Howell, Dominic Drakes, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha.

Galle Gladiators team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Galle Gladiators Probable Playing XI: Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c), Oshada Fernando, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Imad Wasim, Nimesh Vimukthi, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara.

Today’s CS vs GG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Dinesh Chandimal (8 matches, 187 runs)

Dinesh Chandimal has looked in good touch with the bat in the Lanka Premier League 2022. He has accumulated 187 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 128.96.

Top Batter Pick

Nuwanidu Fernando (7 innings, 203 runs)

Nuwanidu Fernando scored 203 runs at an average of 33.83 and a strike rate of 134.43 with the help of 15 fours and nine sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Imad Wasim (8 matches, 92 runs, 5 wickets)

Imad Wasim can be effective with both the bat and ball. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.37 and scored 92 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Dominic Drakes (6 matches, 90 runs, 5 wickets)

Dominic Drakes has mustered 90 runs while striking at 134.32 in addition to taking five wickets.

CS vs GG match captain and vice-captain choices

Kusal Mendis (8 matches, 252 runs)

Kusal Mendis is the third-highest run-scorer in the Lanka Premier League 2022 with 252 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 129.23. He has notched up three half-centuries so far.

Nuwan Thushara (8 matches, 14 wickets)

Nuwan Thushara is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 7.42 and a strike rate of 13.2.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CS vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kusal Mendis 252 runs in 8 matches Nuwan Thushara 14 wickets in 8 matches Imad Wasim 92 runs & 5 wickets in 8 matches Dominic Drakes 90 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches Dinesh Chandimal 187 runs in 8 matches

CS vs GG match expert tips

Top-order batters and all-rounders could be key in the CS vs GG encounter. Thus, the likes of Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Imad Wasim, and Dominic Drakes will be the ones to watch out for.

CS vs GG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CS vs GG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis (c)

Batters: Charith Asalanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Thanuka Dabare

All-rounders: Benny Howell, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara (vc), Dominic Drakes

CS vs GG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CS vs GG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Azam Khan

Batters: Angelo Matthews, Ravi Bopara, Nuwanidu Fernando

All-rounder: Imad Wasim (c)

Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara, Dominic Drakes (vc)

Poll : 0 votes