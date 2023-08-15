CS vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 – August 15, 2023

Colombo Stars (CS) and Galle Titans (GT) are set to lock horns in Match 20 of the LPL 2023 on Tuesday, August 15. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the clash.

The Strikers are sitting at the bottom of the table, but are still in with a chance of making their way through to the playoffs. The Titans, on the other hand, are also in a must-win situation if they are to advance to the next round.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your CS vs GT Dream11 teams.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (GT) – 9 credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd T20 International

Shakib Al Hasan has been in decent form and should be picked in fantasy teams for the CS vs GT match. In seven matches, the left-arm spinner has picked up as many wickets at an economy rate of around six.

The southpaw has also been impressive with the bat in hand. If Shakib gets on top of his game, it will be very tough for the Strikers to stop him.

#2 Babar Azam (CS) – 9 credits

England & Pakistan Net Sessions

Babar Azam is currently the leading run-scorer of LPL 2023 and it shows the form he is in. The Pakistan skipper has scored 255 runs from seven matches at an average of 36.43 and a strike rate of 137.84.

Having also scored a hundred, he has shown his class in the championship. Babar is someone fantasy users should not leave out of teams for the CS vs GT match.

#1 Matheesha Pathirana (CS) – 8 credits

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Matheesha Pathirana has emerged as an impressive player in the last 12 months. The fast bowler should be picked in fantasy teams for the CS vs GT match.

In seven matches in LPL 2023, the speedster has taken 12 wickets at an average of 18.58. Pathirana mostly operates at the death and hence, has a decent chance of picking wickets.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in the CS vs GT match? Babar Azam Shakib Al Hasan 0 votes