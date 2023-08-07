CS vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 match – August 7, 2023

Colombo Strikers (CS) and Galle Titans (GT) are set to lock horns in Match No. 10 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2023) on Monday, August 7. The Pallekele International Stadium will host the clash.

The Strikers, led by Niroshan Dickwella, are currently placed at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.067. The Titans, on the other hand, are the table-toppers, having won two out of their three matches in the championship.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the role of captain or vice-captain in your CS vs GT Dream11 teams.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (GT) – 9 credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd T20 International

Shakib Al Hasan has been in prime form and hence, should be picked in fantasy teams for the CS vs GT match. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for the Titans, having picked up five scalps at an economy rate of six.

The Bangladesh skipper has also been effective with the bat, having scored 59 runs at an average of 19.66 and a strike-rate of 134.09, with a top score of 30.

#2 Babar Azam (CS) – 9 credits

England & Pakistan Net Sessions

Babar Azam failed to perform in the Strikers’ opening match against the Jaffna Kings. But the Pakistan skipper has been in excellent form of late. In three matches, Babar has scored 107 runs at an average of 35.66 and a strike-rate of 127.38, with a top score of 59 to show for his efforts.

Fantasy users should definitely pick him in their teams for the CS vs GT match.

#1 Matheesha Pathirana (CS) – 8 credits

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Matheesha Pathirana is currently the leading wicket-taker of LPL 2023 and should be picked in fantasy teams for the CS vs GT match. The pacer has picked up seven wickets from three matches at an economy rate of 7.25.

Bowling at the death, the speedster has been able to keep the batters under pressure with tight line and lengths.

