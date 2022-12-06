CS vs KF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 2

Colombo Stars (CS) will take on Kandy Falcons (KF) in the second match of the Lanka Premier League 2022 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Tuesday, December 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CS vs KF Dream11 prediction.

Colombo Stars have reached the top-four stage in both editions of the Lanka Premier League but haven't been able to cross the knockout hurdle. They lost the Eliminator last season. Kandy Falcons, who were known as the Kandy Warriors for the first two seasons, finished fifth in both 2020 and 2021.

CS vs KF, Lanka Premier League 2022

The second match of the Lanka Premier League 2022 between Colombo Stars and Kandy Falcons will be played on December 6 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CS vs KF, Match 2, Lanka Premier League 2022

Date & Time: December 6th 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Live Telecast: Sony Network

CS vs KF Pitch Report

The track at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota has been an excellent one to bat on. It has produced big scores, with the average first-innings score in the Lanka Premier League at the venue being 175. In 2021, it was 186.

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams bowling first: 13

CS vs KF Probable Playing 11 today

Colombo Stars team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Colombo Stars Probable Playing XI: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Nishan Madushka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (c), Dhananhaya Lakshan, Romario Shepherd, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Kandy Falcons team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Kandy Falcons Probable Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Fabian Allen, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Oshane Thomas.

Today’s CS vs KF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Niroshan Dickwella

Niroshan Dickwella is someone who can play crucial knocks and has a good record in the Lanka Premier League. Across the two seasons, he has scored 421 runs at a strike rate of 149.82.

Top Batter Pick

Najibullah Zadran

Najibullah Zadran has been in excellent form with the bat, having accumulated 763 runs while striking at 149.90 in T20 cricket this year.

Top All-rounder Pick

Seekkuge Prasanna

Seekkuge Prasanna had a good all-round season in 2021. The leg-spinner returned with 13 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 6.54. He has also chipped in with 79 runs at a strike rate of 154.90.

Top Bowler Pick

Naveen-ul-Haq

Naveen-ul-Haq is a promising prospect with the ball. The Afghan pacer has made a mark in T20 cricket, having picked up 18 wickets from 14 games in the Lanka Premier League.

CS vs KF match captain and vice-captain choices

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Lanka Premier League. The leg-spinning all-rounder has taken 28 wickets in 20 games at an economy of 5.98. He has also scored 216 runs while striking at 170.07.

Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka didn’t have a great season in 2021 but has been in top form in T20 cricket this year. The Galle-born top-order batter has amassed 713 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 112.99 in T20Is in 2022.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CS vs KF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wanindu Hasaranga (KF)

Pathum Nissanka (KF)

Seekkuge Prasanna (CS)

Najibullah Zadran (KF)

Charith Asalanka (CS)

CS vs KF match expert tips

While the venue has produced high-scoring encounters, it has also assisted the spinners. The likes of Najibullah Zadran, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Seekkuge Prasanna will be the ones to watch out for in the CS vs KF game.

CS vs KF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CS vs KF Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka (vc)

All-rounders: Seekkuge Prasanna, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Fabian Allen, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq

CS vs KF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CS vs KF Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella

Batters: Najibullah Zadran (vc), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Seekkuge Prasanna (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis

Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, Naveen-ul-Haq, Matheesha Pathirana

