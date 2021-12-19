CS vs KLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash, Match 10

The Central Smashers (CS) will be up against the KL Stars (KLS) in the 10th match of the MCA T10 Bash at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Central Smashers are currently second in the points table with a win from their three MCA T10 Bash matches. Their last two games were abandoned due to rain. KL Stars, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the standings with a loss from their two MCA T10 Bash matches. Their last game against the Southern Hitters also fell prey to rain.

CS vs KLS Probable Playing 11 Today

CS XI

Ahmad Faiz (C), Ahmad Zubaidi, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (WK), Ajeb Khan, Azwar Ahmad Tajri, Ahmad Akmal, Muhammad Wafiq, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim, Saifullah Malik, Muhammad Afif Harith.

KLS XI

Santosh Gosavi (C), Abhishek Deshpande, Nilesh Pagare (WK), Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Chandan Kumar, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Fahad Maqsood Ali Khan, Tanveer Khan, Shoaib Makani, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Peter Issac.

Match Details

CS vs KLS, Match 10, MCA T10 Bash

Date and Time: 19th December 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval has favored the batters in the MCA T10 Bash, the pacers will also get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two completed matches played at the venue being 111 runs.

Today’s CS vs KLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan: Hazalan is a hard-hitting batter who can prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Ahmad Faiz: Faiz batted pretty well in the first match against SFI Panters Euro, scoring 37 runs at a strike rate of 176.19. He is a quality batter who can play a big knock in the upcoming match.

Chandan Kumar: Kumar is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball today. He scored five runs and also picked up a wicket in the last match against the Northern Strikers.

All-rounders

Fitri Sham: Sham impressed everyone with his all-round performance against SFI Panters Euro. He scored five runs and claimed two wickets at an economy rate of 6.00.

Jerin Raj Pankiras: Pankiras can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Sunday. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ajeb Khan: Khan looked good in the first match against SFI Panters Euro, scoring 39 runs and picking up a wicket.

Sumanth Kadri Suvarna: Suvarna scalped a wicket at an economy rate of 8.50 in the only MCA T10 Bash match he has played this season. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs KLS Dream11 prediction team

Fitri Sham (CS) - 106 points

Ajeb Khan (CS) - 91 points

Lokman Nur Hakim (CS) - 68 points

Ahmad Faiz (CS) - 59 points

Ahmad Akmal (CS) - 43 points

Important Stats for CS vs KLS Dream11 prediction team

Ajeb Khan: 39 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 139.29 and ER - 12.00

Fitri Sham: 5 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 100.00 and ER - 6.00

Chandan Kumar: 5 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 62.50 and ER - 9.00

Ahmad Faiz: 37 runs in 1 match; SR - 176.19

Neranjan Wijesinghe: 16 runs in 1 match; SR - 133.33

CS vs KLS Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T10 Bash)

CS vs KLS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Ahmad Faiz, Chandan Kumar, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Peter Issac, Ahmad Akmal, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Ajeb Khan.

Captain: Fitri Sham. Vice-captain: Ajeb Khan.

CS vs KLS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Ahmad Faiz, Chandan Kumar, Abhishek Deshpande, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Peter Issac, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Ajeb Khan, Tanveer Khan.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Fitri Sham. Vice-captain: Jerin Raj Pankiras.

Edited by Samya Majumdar