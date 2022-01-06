CS vs NB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy 2021-22, Match 10

The 10th match of the Ford Trophy 2021-22 has the Central Stags (CS) taking on the Northern Brave (NB) at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on Thursday.

The Central Stags look to kickstart their Ford Trophy campaign with a win in home conditions. Although they are missing a few key personnel, the Stags have a good mix of youth and experience to fall back on. However, they face a strong Northern Brave side who boast some international stars like Mitchell Santner and Tim Seifert.

CS vs NB Probable Playing XIs Today

NB XI

Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval, Joe Carter (c), Henry Cooper, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Scott Kuggeleijn and Joe Walker

CS XI

Bayley Wiggins, Ben Smith, Ma'Ara Ave (wk), Mason Hughes, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance, Joe Field and Ajaz Patel.

Match Details

CS vs NB, Super Smash 2021-22, Match 10

Date and Time: 6th January 2022; 3:40 AM IST.

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at Pukekura Park, with the dimensions of the ground playing into the batter's hands. But there should be some swing on offer early on, something that the batters will be wary of. As the match progresses, the bowlers will look to take the pace off and hit the hard lengths, although there isn't much room for error. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with anything over 300 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s CS vs NB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tim Seifert: Tim Seifert is one of the better batters in the Northern Brave set-up, capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order. Given his experience and explosive batting ability, Seifert should get the nod over Ave as the designated wicketkeeper in your CS vs NB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Tom Bruce: Tom Bruce has been in fine form for the Central Stags, scoring a heap of runs in the Super Smash. He has chipped in with the ball as well, a skill that should add more value to his inclusion in your CS vs NB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Doug Bracewell: Doug Bracewell is the Central Stags' best all-rounder in this format, given his experience and ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs. His batting prowess will also hold some importance with Cleaver not available, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Anurag Verma: Anurag Verma has improved in leaps and bounds over the last few months, especially his death-bowling skills. His variations and ability to nail the yorker should hold him in good stead and yield a few wickets in this game.

Three best players to pick in CS vs NB Dream11 prediction team

Doug Bracewell (CS)

Anurag Verma (NB)

Tom Bruce (CS)

Key stats for CS vs NB Dream11 prediction team

Colin de Grandhomme - 722 runs and 27 wickets in 42 ODI matches

Tom Bruce - 215 runs in 7 Super Smash 2021-22 matches; Batting Average: 53.75

Jeet Raval - 74(57) vs Canterbury in previous Ford Trophy 2021-22 match

CS vs NB Dream11 Prediction Today (Ford Trophy 2021-22)

CS vs NB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Ford Trophy 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Anurag Verma and Blair Tickner

Captain: Tim Seifert. Vice-captain: Tom Bruce.

CS vs NB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Ford Trophy 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Bayley Wiggins, Tom Bruce, Jeet Raval, Henry Cooper, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Anurag Verma and Seth Rance

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Tom Bruce. Vice-captain: Colin de Grandhomme.

Edited by Samya Majumdar