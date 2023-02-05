CS vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ford Trophy 2022-23, Match 27

The Central Stags (CS) will take on the Northern Districts (ND) in the 27th match of the Ford Trophy 2022-23 at McLean Park in Napier on Monday, February 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CS vs ND Dream11 prediction.

The Central Stags are currently atop the points table with five wins and three losses. A win on Monday would almost guarantee them a top-two finish, enabling them to directly qualify for the final.

The Northern Districts, on the other hand, are just below the Central Stags in the standings. They have won four and lost two, while two of their games were washed out. A win on Monday will see the Northern Districts go to the top of the table.

CS vs ND Match Details, Ford Trophy 2022-23

The 27th match of the Ford Trophy 2022-23 between the Central Stags and the Northern Districts will be played on February 6 at McLean Park in Napier. The game is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CS vs ND, Match 27, Ford Trophy 2022-23

Date & Time: February 6th 2023, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

CS vs ND Pitch Report

Only one Ford Trophy 2022-23 game has been played at McLean Park, with the Central Stags racking up 268 runs in 47 overs. The pacers could find some movement with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes.

CS vs ND Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Central Stags: W, L, W, L, W

Northern Districts: W, L, NR, W, NR

CS vs ND Probable Playing 11 today

Central Stags team/injury news

Doug Bracewell is likely to return to the side and might replace Angus Shaw in the playing XI.

Central Stags Probable Playing XI: Ben Smith, Brad Schmulian, Will Young, Dane Cleaver (c & wk), William Clark, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Brett Randell, Raymond Toole, Ajaz Patel, Liam Dudding.

Northern Districts team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Northern Districts Probable Playing XI: Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Peter Drysdale, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker.

Today’s CS vs ND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Dane Cleaver (8 matches, 285 runs)

Dane Cleaver has been in good touch with the bat, having accumulated 285 runs at an average of 40.71 and a strike rate of 92.23 in the Ford Trophy 2022-23. He has also taken 14 catches.

Top Batter Pick

Henry Cooper (5 innings, 235 runs)

Henry Cooper has scored 235 runs, including a century, in five outings with the help of 26 fours and five sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kristian Clarke (6 matches, 14 wickets, 45 runs)

Kristian Clarke can come in handy with both the bat and ball. He has taken 14 wickets in six innings at an economy of 5.63. Clarke has batted twice, smashing 45 runs off 21 balls against the Central Stags earlier in the season.

Top Bowler Pick

Brett Randell (7 matches, 16 wickets)

Brett Randell is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 scalps in seven games at an average of 13.31 and an economy rate of 3.51.

CS vs ND match captain and vice-captain choices

Doug Bracewell (5 matches, 77 runs, 7 wickets)

Doug Bracewell has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has played five matches, returning with seven scalps. Bracewell has also mustered 77 runs at a strike rate of 87.50.

Will Young (5 matches, 197 runs)

Will Young has been in top form with the bat, having amassed 197 runs, including one hundred, in five Ford Trophy 2022-23 games at an average of 98.50 and a strike rate of 103.68.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CS vs ND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Doug Bracewell 77 runs & 7 wickets in 5 matches Kristian Clarke 45 runs & 14 wickets in 6 matches Brett Randell 16 wickets in 7 matches Will Young 197 runs in 5 matches Dane Cleaver 285 runs & 14 catches in 8 matches

CS vs ND match expert tips

All-rounders could be key and thus, the likes of Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Brett Randell, Kristian Clarke, and Brad Schmulian could be the ones to watch out for in the CS vs ND game.

CS vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CS vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Dane Cleaver

Batters: Will Young (vc), Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke

All-rounders: Doug Bracewell (c), Josh Clarkson, Kristian Clarke, Brad Schmulian

Bowlers: Brett Randell, Scott Kuggeleijn

CS vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CS vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert (vc), Dane Cleaver

Batters: Ben Smith, Will Young, Leo Carter, Henry Cooper

All-rounders: Doug Bracewell, Kristian Clarke

Bowlers: Neil Wagner, Brett Randell (c), Ajaz Patel

Poll : 0 votes