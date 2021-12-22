CS vs NS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, Match 15

Central Smashers will take on the Northern Strikers in the 15th match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Central Smashers have won once in the league so far and that win arrived in their most recent encounter. Three of their games have been washed out already and they will be looking to continue with the winning momentum.

The Northern Strikers, meanwhile, have won two of their three matches and are on top of the table.

CS vs NS Probable Playing 11 Today

CS XI

Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ajeb Khan, Ahmad Faiz, Fitri Sham, Ammar Hazalan, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Saifullah Malik, Norwira Zazmie , Harinderjit Singh Sekhon , Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar , Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal

NS XI

Virandeep Singh (c), Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Aminuddin Ramly, Arjoon Thillainathan, Muhammad Gulraiz, Roshan Singh, Niroshan de Silva, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Aimal Khan, Wahib Zada

Match Details

CS vs NS, MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, Match 15

Date and Time: December 22, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The surface is pretty well-balanced and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. Batting first will be a good option on this wicket.

Today’s CS vs NS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Hazalan is a decent wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He can contribute with some important runs in the middle.

Batters

M Gulraiz is known for his patient and calculative approach. He likes to take some time in the middle before unleashing the big shots.

All-rounders

V Singh is an incredible all-rounder who adds a lot of value to his side. Singh can contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He can prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy side.

F Sham is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He can fetch a lot of fantasy points.

Bowlers

S Idrus is extremely competitive with the ball. He can also score crucial runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs NS Dream11 prediction team

V Singh (NS) – 177 points

S Idrus (NS) – 121 points

F Sham (CS) – 106 points

A Khan (CS) – 91 points

P Singh (NS) – 86 points

Important stats for CS vs NS Dream11 prediction team

V Singh: 112 runs

S Idrus: 3 wickets

F Sham: 5 runs and 2 wickets

A Khan: 39 runs and 1 wicket

P Singh: 2 wickets

CS vs NS Dream11 Prediction Today

CS vs NS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Haqqiem, A Hazalan, M Gulraiz, A Faiz, A Ramly, V Singh, F Sham, L Nur Hakim Sahar, S Idrus, A Khan, P Singh

Captain: V Singh, Vice-Captain: F Sham

CS vs NS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Hazalan, M Gulraiz, A Faiz, A Ramly, V Singh, F Sham, L Nur Hakim Sahar, S Idrus, A Khan, P Singh, A Khan

Captain: S Idrus, Vice-Captain: Ajeb Khan.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar