CS vs NS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series, Match 14

The 14th match of the MCA T20 Super Series will see Central Smashers (CS) squaring off against Northern Strikers (NS) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Sunday, August 13.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CS vs NS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Northern Strikers have won one of their last six matches. Central Smashers, on the other hand, have won two of their last six matches of the season.

Northern Strikers will give it their all to win the match, but Central Smashers are expected to win this encounter.

CS vs NS Match Details

The 14th match of the MCA T20 Super Series will be played on August 13 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 12:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CS vs NS, Match 14

Date and Time: 13th August 2023, 12:15 PM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Northern Strikers and Southern Hitters, where a total of 358 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

CS vs NS Form Guide

CS - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

NS - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

CS vs NS Probable Playing XI

CS Playing XI

No injury updates

Ainool Hafizs (c), Aslam Khan Malik, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Hasan Masood, Aqib Javed, Muhammad Gulraiz, P Pawar, Muhammad Aiman Zaquan, Talha rafiq, Nisar Ahmed, Hairil Anuar (wk)

NS Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Amir Azim ©, Mohsin Zaman, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Wan Azam (wk), Syazrul Idrus, Naveed Ahmad, Tehseen Saif, Ahmad Arif Salman, Ajeb Khan, Muhammad Faisal, Ahmad Akmal

CS vs NS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Hafiz

A Hafiz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Zuhdi is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Faiz

A Faiz and Z Zulkifle are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Amir played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Azri

A Akmal and M Azri are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Gulraiz is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Ezat

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Syakir and S Ezat. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Saif is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CS vs NS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Faiz

A Faiz will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 327 points in the last four matches.

S Ezat

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick S Ezat as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 281 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for CS vs NS, Match 14

M Aiman

S Ezat

A Faiz

M Gulraiz

Z Zulkifle

Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Hafiz

Batters: Z Zulkifle, A Faiz, A Khan Malik, M Amir

All-rounders: M Aiman, M Azri, M Gulraiz, A Akmal

Bowlers: S Ezat, A Syakir

Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Hafiz

Batters: Z Zulkifle, A Faiz, A Khan Malik

All-rounders: M Aiman, M Azri, M Gulraiz, A Akmal

Bowlers: S Ezat, M Qaisar, T Saif