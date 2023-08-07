CS vs NS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series, Match 7

The Central Smashers (CS) will take on the Northern Strikers (NS) in the seventh match of the MCA T20 Super Series at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangion Tuesday, August 8. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CS vs NS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Central Smashers are having a bad run in this edition of the tournament. They have lost all three of their matches and are currently at the bottom of the table. The Northern Strikers, on the other hand, have lost two of their three matches and are just a place better than the last in the points table.

Both teams will be looking to win this match in order to climb up the points table.

CS vs NS Match Details

The seventh match of the MCA T20 Super Series will be played on August 8 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangion. The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CS vs NS, Match 7, MCA T20 Super Series

Date and Time: August 8, 2023, Monday; 7.30 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangion

CS vs NS Probable Playing XIs

CS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CS Probable Playing XI

A Hafiz, A Faiz, A Khan Malik, M Haziq Aiman, H Masood, M Azri Azhar Amaluz Zaman, M Aiman-Zaquan, A Ullah, A Ali-V, A Syakir, and A Javed.

NZ Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NZ Probable Playing XI

W Muhammad, A Amir Azim, A Khan Malik, A Alias, N Ahmad-I, M Zaman, S Ezat Idrus, H Khair, M Qaisar, A Raza Muhammad Ashraf, and T Saif.

CS vs NS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Wan Muhammad (Avg Points -21)

Wan Muhammad has a good hand behind the stumps and looks like the best option from the section for this match.

Batter - Ahmad Faiz (Avg Points - 68.33)

Ahmad Faiz has been pretty decent with the ball in the tournament. Although he has not fired with the bat yet, Faiz has been striking the ball well. The probability that he might contribute in both innings makes Ahmad a good pick for the match.

All-rounder - Muhammad Azri Azhar Amaluz Zaman (Avg Points - 71.67)

Muhammad Zaman has been in good bowling form. He has delivered with the ball in the first couple of matches and will be a key pick for this match.

Bowler - Aqib Javed (Avg Points - 65)

Aqib Javed has been pretty effective with the ball in this tournament. He has picked up wickets on a regular basis and has helped the team's cause to a great extent. Javed will be a very good pick for the match.

CS vs NS match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Azri Azhar Amaluz Zaman

Muhammad Zaman has delivered on a regular basis with the ball in this tournament. He can also be pretty handy with the bat and that makes him a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Mohsin Zaman

Mohsin Zaman bowled a brilliant spell in his second match of the tournament. His bowling looked lethal and that makes him a great candidate as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for CS vs NS, Match 7

A Faiz

Muhammad Azri Azhar Amaluz Zaman

Mohsin Zaman

N Ahmad-I

Aqib Javed

CS vs NS Match Expert Tips

It will be a good wicket for players of all trades. All-rounders and bowlers will be the best picks for the match.

CS vs NS Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: W Muhammad

Batters: A Faiz, M Amir Azim, A Khan Malik, A Khan Malik

All-rounders: M Azri Azhar Amaluz Zaman, N Ahmad-I, M Zaman

Bowlers: S Ezat Idrus, T Saif, Aqib Javed

CS vs NS Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League Team

