CS vs NS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Malaysian T10 Bash Match - Aug 8th, 2020

Match 5 of the Malaysian T10 Bash sees the Central Smashers taking on the Northern Strikers at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

The Smashers started their campaign with a solid performance on Monday as they beat the Warriors by eight wickets. However, that wasn't the case for the Strikers, who couldn't chase down a modest total of 108 in Match 2 against the Hitters.

Thus, the Strikers would be looking to kick start their campaign with a win, although they are in for a tough time against the Smashers.

Nevertheless, one can expect a high-octane clash with two valuable points up for grabs.

Squads to choose from

Central Smashers

Ahmad Faiz (C), Abdulla Shahid, Akbar Ali, Amir Khan Malik, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Norwira Zazmie, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Shankar Sathish, lezzat Daniel Fiqry, Janidu Himsara, Anwar Arudin, Suharril Fetri, Muhammad Syahadat Ramly, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna and Wan Amirul Zulkarnain.

Northern Strikers

Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (C), Abdul Rashid Ahad, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ainool Hafiz, Mohammad Nazril, Abdul Rahman, Mohsin Zaman, Muhammad Syaqir Suhaimei, Anwar Rahman, Ariff Jamaludeen, Ariff Ullah, Chandan Kumar, Haiqal Mohd Khair, Harinder Sekhon, Mohamed Imam, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani and Zahid Fazal

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Central Smashers

A Zuhdi, A Arudin, A Faiz, A Shahid, J Himsara, A Khan, S Sathish, M Idrees, P Singh, A Ali and A Khan

Northern Strikers

M Imam, A Jamaluddin, A Zubaidi, N Rehman, S Aziz, A Hafiz, A Ullah, Z Fazal, A Rahman, C Kum and M Syaqir-Suhaime

Match Details

Match: Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers

Date: 8th August 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game is on the cards at the Kinrara Academy Oval with the batsmen making good use of the conditions on Friday.

Despite the bowlers getting some help off the surface, the batsmen should be able to tee-off from the outset. Both teams would ideally want to bat first with anything over 100 being a competitive total in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian T10 Bash Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CS vs NS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Imam, A Arudin, A Faiz, A Jamaluddin, A Khan, S Aziz, M Idrees, P Singh, Z Fazal, A Rahman and A Khan

Captain: S Aziz, Vice-Captain: A Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Imam, A Arudin, A Faiz, A Zubaidi, A Khan, S Aziz, A Hafiz, P Singh, Z Fazal, A Rahman and A Khan

Captain: S Aziz, Vice-Captain: A Arudin