CS vs NS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Malaysian T10 Bash Match - Aug 9th, 2020

The second semi-final of the Malaysian T10 Bash has the Central Smashers taking on Northern Strikers at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Both of them have endured contrasting fortunes in the competition so far. While the Smashers remained unbeaten with five points in three games, the Strikers only managed to win against bottom-placed Warriors in the league phase.

The corresponding fixture between the two sides saw the Smashers come out trumps by just five runs. If their league fixture is any indication of things to come, we are in for a treat on Sunday as both sides look to keep their title aspirations intact.

Squads to choose from

Central Smashers

Ahmad Faiz (C), Abdulla Shahid, Akbar Ali, Amir Khan Malik, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Norwira Zazmie, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Shankar Sathish, lezzat Daniel Fiqry, Janidu Himsara, Anwar Arudin, Suharril Fetri, Muhammad Syahadat Ramly, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna and Wan Amirul Zulkarnain.

Northern Strikers

Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (C), Abdul Rashid Ahad, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ainool Hafiz, Mohammad Nazril, Abdul Rahman, Mohsin Zaman, Muhammad Syaqir Suhaimei, Anwar Rahman, Ariff Jamaludeen, Ariff Ullah, Chandan Kumar, Haiqal Mohd Khair, Harinder Sekhon, Mohamed Imam, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani and Zahid Fazal

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Central Smashers

A Zuhdi, A Arudin, A Faiz, A Shahid, J Himsara, A Khan, S Sathish, M Idrees, P Singh, S Fetri and A Khan

Northern Strikers

M Imam, A Jamaluddin, A Zubaidi, N Rehman, S Aziz, A Rashid, A Ullah, Z Fazal, A Rahman, C Kum and M Syaqir-Suhaime

Match Details

Match: Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers

Date: 9th August 2020, at 11:10 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with a score of 100 being a bare minimum at this venue. Although the bowlers have enjoyed some help from the surface, the batsmen should be able to play their natural game from the word go.

With this being a knockout fixture, both teams would ideally want to bat first in this do-or-die encounter.

Malaysian T10 Bash Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CS vs NS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Imam, A Arudin, A Faiz, A Rashid, S Aziz, A Khan, S Fetri, Z Fazal, A Rahman, P Singh and A Khan

Captain: S Aziz, Vice-Captain: A Arudin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Imam, A Arudin, A Faiz, J Himsara, S Aziz, S Sathish, S Fetri, Z Fazal, A Rahman, P Singh and A Khan

Captain: S Aziz, Vice-Captain: S Fetri