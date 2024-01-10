CS vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for Dream11 Super Smash T20 League 2023, Match 19

The 19th match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 League 2023 will see Central Stags (CS) squaring off against Otago Volts (OV) at McLean Park in Napier on Wednesday, January 10.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CS vs OV Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Central Stags have won only one of their last six matches. Otago Volts, on the other hand, have won two of their last six matches of the season. Central Stags are having a very bad season, and Otago Volts are the clear favorites to win today's match.

CS vs OV Match Details

The 19th match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 League 2023 will be played on January 10 at McLean Park in Napier. The game is set to take place at 10:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CS vs OV, Match 19

Date and Time: January 10, 2024, 10:00 am IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Pitch Report

The pitch at McLean Park in Napier is well balanced where there is equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers enjoy pounce in the initial overs while middle and death overs are dominated by batters.

CS vs OV Form Guide

CS - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

OV - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

CS vs OV Probable Playing XI

CS Playing XI

No injury updates

Bayley Wiggins, Will Young, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, William Clark, Bevan Small, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox

OV Playing XI

No injury updates

Hamish Rutherford, Jake Gibson, Dean Foxcroft (c), Glenn Phillips, Max Chu (wk), Dale Phillips, Llew Johnson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Travis Muller, Jacob Duffy

CS vs OV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Cleaver

D Cleaver is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. M Chu is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Bruce

H Rutherford and C Munro are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. W Young is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Gibson

D Bracewell and J Gibson are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they bat in the middle order and also complete their quota of overs. G Phillips is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

J Duffy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Muller and J Duffy. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. J Lennox is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CS vs OV match captain and vice-captain choices

J Gibson

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make J Gibson the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He can play exceptionally well on this pitch, and take advantage of early bounce during powerplay overs. He has earned 339 points in the last five matches.

G Phillips

G Phillips is just an another level beast. He loves performing against Central Stags and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 172 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for CS vs OV, Match 19

G Phillips

J Duffy

J Gibson

D Bracewell

D Foxcroft

Central Stags vs Otago Volts Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Central Stags vs Otago Volts Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Cleaver

Batters: H Rutherford, T Bruce, W Young

All-rounders: D Bracewell, D Foxcroft, J Gibson, G Phillips

Bowlers: J Duffy, T Muller, J Lennox

Central Stags vs Otago Volts Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Cleaver

Batters: T Bruce

All-rounders: D Bracewell, D Foxcroft, J Gibson, G Phillips, J Clarkson

Bowlers: J Duffy, T Muller, J Lennox, A Patel