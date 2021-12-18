CS vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 8

The eighth match of the Super Smash 2021-22 features a riveting contest between the Otago Volts (OV) and Central Stags (CS) at McLean Park in Napier on Saturday.

The Central Stags have raced away to eight points after three games with no losses to their name so far. Blessed with a balanced roster, the Stags will be keen to get another win under their belt. But they are in for a tough test in the form of the Otago Volts. The Volts have won just one out of their three games so far and will be keen to sustain their momentum going forward. With both teams eyeing a big win at McLean Park, a cracking game beckons in Napier.

CS vs OV Probable Playing 11 Today

OV XI

Hamish Rutherford (c), Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Max Chu (wk), Matt Bacon, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy and Angus Mckenzie

CS XI

Bayley Wiggins, Greg Hay, Dane Cleaver (wk), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance and Jayden Lennox

Match Details

CS vs OV, Super Smash 2021-22, Match 8

Date and Time: 18th December 2021, 7:10 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, a high-scoring game is expected at McLean Park in Napier. The batters will look to attack from ball one, targeting the square boundaries. They will be wary of the extra bounce that the pacers should get early on, making for a good contest. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being par at the venue.

Today’s CS vs OV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Cleaver: Dane Cleaver has been one of the best batters in the Central Stags set-up for quite a few years now. However, he hasn't been able to play a big knock in the competition so far. Given his ability to play both pace and spin well, Cleaver should be a good addition to your CS vs OV Dream11 fantasy team over Max Chu.

Batter

Neil Broom: Veteran Neil Broom shows no signs of slowing down at the moment, scoring runs for fun across all formats. His ability to shift gears and clear the boundary at will should hold him in good stead and make him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Michael Rippon: Dutch-born Michael Rippon has been Otago's go-to player this season, turning up with the goods with both the bat and ball. The Otago all-rounder has been in fine form across all formats and should be a must-have in your CS vs OV Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Adam Milne: Adam Milne is back in the Central Stags set-up after time away with the national set-up. The express pacer has been in fine form all year, with his ability to generate swing at a high-pace likely to yield him a wicket or two in this game. Milne should be a good addition to your CS vs OV Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in CS vs OV Dream11 prediction team

Michael Rippon (OV) - 156 points

Dane Cleaver (CS) - 204 points

Josh Clarkson (CS) - 168 points

Important stats for CS vs OV Dream11 prediction team

Michael Rippon - 5 wickets in 3 Super Smash 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 21.80

Dane Cleaver - 130 runs in 3 Super Smash 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 65.00

Doug Bracewell - 5 wickets in 3 Super Smash 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 16.80

CS vs OV Dream11 Prediction Today (Super Smash 2021-22)

CS vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Cleaver, N Broom, T Bruce, C Leopard, D Phillips, D Bracewell, M Rippon, J Clarkson, A Milne, J Duffy and M Bacon

Captain: T Bruce. Vice-captain: M Rippon.

CS vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Wiggins, N Broom, T Bruce, C Leopard, H Rutherford, B Tickner, M Rippon, J Clarkson, A Milne, J Duffy and M Bacon

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: H Rutherford. Vice-captain: T Bruce.

Edited by Samya Majumdar