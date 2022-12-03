CS vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Ford Trophy, Match 8

The Central Stags (CS) will take on the Otago Volts (OV) in the eighth match of The Ford Trophy at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CS vs OV Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 8.

Both teams have had similar performances in the competition. They won one and lost the other of their two games.

Central Stags' key players and top performers are Dane Cleaver and Will Young, while the Otago Volts' Llew Johnson and Jacob Duffy have been impressive.

They will look to extend their winning streak in the upcoming games.

CS vs OV Match Details, Match 8

The Ford Trophy Match 8 will take place on December 4 at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The match is set to take place at 3:30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CS vs OV, The Ford Trophy, Match 8

Date and Time: 4 December 2022, 3:30 am IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Live Streaming and Broadcast: New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel

CS vs OV Pitch Report

The Pukekura Park track usually benefits batters, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 203 runs. However, the surface gives spinners an edge over pacers as it offers turns and allows the ball to grip. Any score over 270 runs could be considered a par total.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 203

Average second innings score: 191

CS vs OV probable playing 11s for today’s match

Central Stags Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Central Stags Probable Playing 11

Dane Cleaver (wk), Brad Schmulian, Will Young (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randel, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance

Otago Volts Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Otago Volts Probable Playing 11

Hamish Rutherford (c), Llew Johnson, Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae

CS vs OV Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Dane Cleaver (132 runs in two matches, Average: 132.00)

He has looked impressive with the bat, scoring 132 runs at an average of 132.00. He has also proven his worth behind the stumps, making him a good pick for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Llew Johnson (82 runs in two matches, Average: 41.00)

He was impressive with the bat in his previous outing, scoring 81 runs off 80 balls with a strike rate of 101.25. He could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Doug Bracewell (59 runs & one wicket in two matches, Average: 59.00)

Bracewell is a talented all-rounder, and his performances have been consistent. He has scalped one wicket in two games and scored 59 runs at an average of 59.00.

Top Bowler Pick

Seth Rance (Six wickets & 9 runs in two matches, Average: 8.33)

Seth Rance has had a successful year with the ball, taking six wickets in just two games at an excellent average of 8.33 in the Ford Trophy 2022. Given his form, he is a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

CS vs OV match captain and vice-captain choices

Dale Phillips

He has scored 69 runs at an average of 34.50 and has the ability to score valuable runs in the middle order, making him an excellent captaincy option for the CS vs OV Dream11 Fantasy team.

Doug Bracewell

He has been impressive with his attacking style of batting, scoring 59 runs at a strike rate of 113.34 in two games. That makes him a must-have vice-captaincy pick for this outing.

5 Must-Picks for CS vs OV, Match 8

Llew Johnson

Dale Phillips

Dean Foxcroft

Ross Taylor

Tom Bruce

CS vs OV Match Expert Tips, 8th match

Josh Finnie has scored 50 runs at an average of 50.00, but his last game did not go as planned. Although he has the ability to score valuable runs in the middle order, he could be a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

CS vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8th, Head-To-Head League

CS vs OV Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver (c)

Batter: Will Young, D Phillips, Llew Johnson

All-rounder: Michael Rippon (vc), D Foxcroft, Doug Bracewell

Bowler: Seth Rance, Jacob Duffy, B Randell, Blair Tickner

CS vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8th, Grand League

CS vs OV Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver

Batter: Tom Bruce, D Phillips, Llew Johnson

All-rounder: Michael Rippon, D Foxcroft, Doug Bracewell (c)

Bowler: Seth Rance, Jacob Duffy, B Randell, Blair Tickner (vc)

