CS vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super Smash, Match 20

Central Stags (CS) will be up against Otago Volts (OV) in the 20th game of the Super Smash at the Saxton Oval, Nelson, New Zealand on Saturday (January 21). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CS vs OV Dream11 fantasy prediction.

The Stags have won four of their six games and are atop the points table. They won their last game against Auckland Aces by 29 runs (D/L method). The Volts, meanwhile, have won two of their six games and are third in the points table. They won their last game against Wellington Firebirds by five wickets.

CS vs OV Match Details

The 20th game of the Super Smash will be played on January 21 at the Saxton Oval, Nelson, New Zealand, at 7:10 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score here.

Match: CS vs OV, Super Smash, Match 20

Date and Time: January 21,, 2022; 7:10 am IST

Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson, New Zealand

CS vs OV Pitch Report

The track at the Saxton Oval Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score here being 140.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 140

Average second innings score: 130

CS vs OV Form Guide (Last match)

Central Stags: W

Otago Volts: W

CS vs OV probable playing XIs for today’s match

CS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

CS Probable Playing XI

Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Will Clark, Liam Dudding, Jayden Lennox, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Ben Smith, Ross Taylor, Ray Toole, Jaylen Francis

OV Injury/Team News

No major injury update

OV Probable Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford, Matt Bacon, Max Chu, Josh Finnie, Dean Fixcroft, Jake Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Llew Johnson, Nick Kwant, Ben Lockrose, Dale Phillips

CS vs OV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Dane Cleaver (5 matches, 156 runs, Strike Rate: 128.93)

DaneCleaveris a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the top order. He has scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 128.93 in five games.

Top Batter pick

Tom Bruce (4 matches, 78 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 134.48 and Economy Rate: 9.31)

Bruce can pick wickets regularly and can be quite useful with the bat, making him a valuable option. He has scored 78 runs at a strike rate of 134.48 in four game sscalping sind has also taken wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Dean Foxcroft (6 matches, 9 wickets and 224 runs, Economy Rate: 5.00 and Strike Rate: 118.52)

He's a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored 224 runs and picked up nine wickets in six games.

Top Bowler pick

Michael Rae (5 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.10)

Ruse can keep things tight and pick wickets at regular intervals. He has picked up ten wickets in five games at an economy rate of 7.10.

CS vs OV match captain and vice-captain choices

Dean Foxcroft

Foxcroft is a no-brainer choice for captaincy. He has scored 224 runs at a strike rate of 118.52 in six games and also picked up nine wickets.

Tom Bruce

Bruce could prove to be the difference between the two teams. He has scored 78 runs and scalped six wickets in four games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for CS vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Dean Foxcroft 224 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches

Michael Rae 10 wickets in 5 matches

Tom Bruce 78 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches

Jayden Lennox 9 wickets in 5 matches

Josh Clarkson 178 runs in 5 matches

CS vs OV match expert tips

Dean Foxcroft could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team, considering his recent form.

CS vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 20, Head-to-Head League

CS vs OV Dream11 Prediction - Super Smash

CS vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver

Batters: Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Llew Johnson

All-rounders: Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson

Bowlers: Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Michael Rae

CS vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 20, Grand League

CS vs OV Dream11 Prediction - Super Smash

CS vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver

Batters: Tom Bruce, Ben Smith, Will Young, Llew Johnson

All-rounders: Jake Gibson, Dean Foxcroft

Bowlers: Brett Randell, Michael Rae, Jayden Lennox.

