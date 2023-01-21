CS vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super Smash, Match 20

Central Stags (CS) will be up against Otago Volts (OV) in the 20th game of the Super Smash at the Saxton Oval, Nelson, New Zealand on Saturday (January 21). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CS vs OV Dream11 fantasy prediction.
The Stags have won four of their six games and are atop the points table. They won their last game against Auckland Aces by 29 runs (D/L method). The Volts, meanwhile, have won two of their six games and are third in the points table. They won their last game against Wellington Firebirds by five wickets.
CS vs OV Match Details
The 20th game of the Super Smash will be played on January 21 at the Saxton Oval, Nelson, New Zealand, at 7:10 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score here.
Match: CS vs OV, Super Smash, Match 20
Date and Time: January 21,, 2022; 7:10 am IST
Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson, New Zealand
CS vs OV Pitch Report
The track at the Saxton Oval Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score here being 140.
Last 5 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 3
Matches won by bowling first: 2
Average first innings score: 140
Average second innings score: 130
CS vs OV Form Guide (Last match)
Central Stags: W
Otago Volts: W
CS vs OV probable playing XIs for today’s match
CS Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
CS Probable Playing XI
Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Will Clark, Liam Dudding, Jayden Lennox, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Ben Smith, Ross Taylor, Ray Toole, Jaylen Francis
OV Injury/Team News
No major injury update
OV Probable Playing XI
Hamish Rutherford, Matt Bacon, Max Chu, Josh Finnie, Dean Fixcroft, Jake Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Llew Johnson, Nick Kwant, Ben Lockrose, Dale Phillips
CS vs OV Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Dane Cleaver (5 matches, 156 runs, Strike Rate: 128.93)
DaneCleaveris a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the top order. He has scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 128.93 in five games.
Top Batter pick
Tom Bruce (4 matches, 78 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 134.48 and Economy Rate: 9.31)
Bruce can pick wickets regularly and can be quite useful with the bat, making him a valuable option. He has scored 78 runs at a strike rate of 134.48 in four game sscalping sind has also taken wickets.
Top All-rounder pick
Dean Foxcroft (6 matches, 9 wickets and 224 runs, Economy Rate: 5.00 and Strike Rate: 118.52)
He's a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored 224 runs and picked up nine wickets in six games.
Top Bowler pick
Michael Rae (5 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.10)
Ruse can keep things tight and pick wickets at regular intervals. He has picked up ten wickets in five games at an economy rate of 7.10.
CS vs OV match captain and vice-captain choices
Dean Foxcroft
Foxcroft is a no-brainer choice for captaincy. He has scored 224 runs at a strike rate of 118.52 in six games and also picked up nine wickets.
Tom Bruce
Bruce could prove to be the difference between the two teams. He has scored 78 runs and scalped six wickets in four games.
Five Must-picks with players stats for CS vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Dean Foxcroft 224 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches
Michael Rae 10 wickets in 5 matches
Tom Bruce 78 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches
Jayden Lennox 9 wickets in 5 matches
Josh Clarkson 178 runs in 5 matches
CS vs OV match expert tips
Dean Foxcroft could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team, considering his recent form.
Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this CS vs OV match, click here.
CS vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 20, Head-to-Head League
CS vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver
Batters: Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Llew Johnson
All-rounders: Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson
Bowlers: Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Michael Rae
CS vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 20, Grand League
CS vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver
Batters: Tom Bruce, Ben Smith, Will Young, Llew Johnson
All-rounders: Jake Gibson, Dean Foxcroft
Bowlers: Brett Randell, Michael Rae, Jayden Lennox.