CS vs PPSC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T20 2022, Premiership Semi-final 1

The first semi-final of the Trinidad T20 Premiership will see Central Sports (CS) take on Powergen Penal SC (PPSC) at the National Cricket Centre in Trinidad on Thursday.

Central Sports have been the team to beat with three wins in as many games in the group stage. The likes of Lendl Simmons and Rayad Emrit have led from the front, coming up with valuable performances at times of need. However, they face a stern test in the form of PPSC, who have done well in their group, winning two out of the three games. Although they lack the same experience their opponents Central Sports boast, PPSC will fancy a win given their form, making for a cracking game in Trinidad.

CS vs PPSC Probable Playing 11 Today

CS XI

Kjorn Ottley (c), Daniel Williams (wk), Imran Khan, Lendl Simmons, Aaron Alfred, Rayad Emrit, Jahron Alfred, Marlon Richards, Anderson Mahase, Ricky Jaipaul and Shiva Sankar.

PPSC XI

Narad Kissoondath, Videsh Sookha, Akiel Cooper, Shaaron Lewis, Jason Mohammed (c), Steven Katwaroo (wk), Ewart Nicholson, Ansil Bhagan, Jarlarnie Seales, Kavesh Kantasingh and Uthman Muhammad.

Match Details

CS vs PPSC, Trindad T20 2022, Premiership Semi-final 1

Date and Time: 12th May 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Centre, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Centre has been slightly on the slower side, offering ample help to the bowlers. The batters, meanwhile, will look to maximize the powerplay restrictions with the new ball likely to skid on to the bat nicely. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with teams preferring to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today’s CS vs PPSC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Daniel Williams: Although Daniel Williams hasn't had much of a chance in the tournament, he has shown glimpses of his ability with the bat. He is likely to play a floater's role and is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Lendl Simmons: Lendl Simmons has been in good form in the tournament, scoring over 100 runs in the three games. Simmons' experience should also serve him well, making him a must-have in your CS vs PPSC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jason Mohammed: Jason Mohammed has been decent in white-ball cricket over the last few years, even making a comeback into the national set-up. However, he has had a lukewarm season so far and will be itching to get a big one against the more-fancied Central Sports. Given his experience and ability, he is a handy addition to your CS vs PPSC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Uthman Muhammad: Uthman Muhammad has been PPSC's best bowler, picking up a few wickets in the powerplay and middle overs. He will be key with the new ball against Lendl Simmons and Kjorn Ottley, making for a good contest. But given his form, he can be backed to claim a few scalps today.

Top 3 best players to pick in CS vs PPSC Dream11 prediction team

Imran Khan (CS)

Rayad Emrit (CS)

Uthman Muhammad (PPSC)

Important stats for CS vs PPSC Dream11 prediction team

Lendl Simmons - 116 runs in 3 matches, Average: 58.00

Videsh Sookha - 82 runs in 3 matches, Average: 27.33

Rayad Emrit - 6 wickets in 3 matches, Average: 10.33

CS vs PPSC Dream11 Prediction Today (Trinidad T20 2022)

CS vs PPSC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Trinidad T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Williams, L Simmons, K Ottley, V Sookha, R Emrit, J Mohammed, J Seales, I Khan, K Kantasingh, R Jaipul and U Muhammad.

Captain: L Simmons. Vice-captain: J Mohammed.

CS vs PPCS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Trinidad T20 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Alfred, L Simmons, K Ottley, A Cooper, R Emrit, J Mohammed, J Seales, I Khan, K Kantasingh, A Mahase and U Muhammad.

Captain: L Simmons. Vice-captain: A Cooper.

