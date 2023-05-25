CS vs PPSC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Trinidad T20 Festival, Match 11

The 11th game of the Trinidad T20 Festival will see Central Sports (CS) square off against the Powergen Penal SC (PPSC) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Thursday (May 25). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CS vs PPSC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Central have won their last two games, just like Powergen. Powergen will look to win the game, but Central are expected to prevail.

CS vs PPSC Match Details

The 11th game of the Trinidad T20 Festival will be played on May 25 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba at 12:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CS vs PPSC, Match 11

Date and Time: May 25 2023; 12:30 am IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who;re tactically talented should score on this pitch. Both teams could prefer to bat second.

CS vs PPSC Form Guide

CS - W W

PPSC - W W

CS vs PPSC Probable Playing XIs

CS

No injury update

Keagan Simmons, Mark Deyal, Aaron Alfred (wk), Terrance Hinds, Jesse Bootan, Roshon Primus, Imran Khan (c), Kjorn Ottley, Derone Davis, Kamil Pooran, Marlon Richards

PPSC

No injury update

Ansil Bhagan, Daniel-Williams (wk), Evin Lewis, Ravi Rampaul, Cephas Cooper, Akiel Cooper, Jason Mohammed (c), Damion Joachim, Navin Bidaisee, Uthman Muhammad, Nial Smith

CS vs PPSC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Williams

Williams is the best wicket-keeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Alfred is another good pick.

Batters

C Cooper

E Lewis and Cooper are the two best batter picks. J Bootan played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

R Primus

J Mohammed and Primus are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Deyal is another good pick.

Bowlers

I Khan

The top bowler picks are U Muhammad and Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. T Hinds is another good pick.

CS vs PPSC match captain and vice-captain choices

I Khan

Khan bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here.

R Primus

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Primus the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for CS vs PPSC, Match 11

J Mohammed

I Khan

R Primus

C Cooper

U Muhammad

Central Sports vs Powergen Penal SC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Central Sports vs Powergen Penal SC Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Williams

Batters: C Cooper, E Lewis, J Bootan

All-rounders: R Primus, J Mohammed, D Joachim, M Deyal

Bowlers: I Khan, U Muhammad, T Hinds

Central Sports vs Powergen Penal SC Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Williams

Batters: C Cooper, E Lewis, J Bootan

All-rounders: R Primus, J Mohammed, M Deyal

Bowlers: I Khan, U Muhammad, T Hinds, D Davis

