CS vs PVU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report Trinidad T20 2022, Match 1

Central Sports will take on Profilbau Victoria United in the first match of the Trinidad T20 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday.

Central Sports and Profilbau Victoria United will be playing their first match of the competition. Lendl Simmons and Rayad Emrit are expected to be key players for Central Sports. Meanwhile, Profilbau Victoria United do not have a lot of big names in their squad and will be turning towards younger cricketers to provide the impetus instead.

CS vs PVU Probable Playing 11 Today

CS XI

Aaron Alfred, Daniel Williams, Lendl Simmons, Keagan Simmons, Kjorn Ottley, Rayad Emrit, Marlon Richards, Jahron Alfred, Kristopher Ramsaran, Imran Khan, Ryan Austin, Ricky Jaipaul

PVU XI

Eton Bhal, Kyle Roopchand, Khemraj Arjoonsingh, Marcelle Jones, Brandon Boodoo, Aaron Nanan, Mahindra Ramsumair, Gregory Nandlal, Jovan Ali, Damion Joachim, Ramesh Brijlal

Match Details

CS vs PVU, Trinidad T20 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 5th May, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be balanced and provide equal assistance to batters and bowlers. Teams batting first have won more games here and the side winning the toss will thus be tempted to bat first.

Today’s CS vs PVU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Alfred is a reliable choice for the wicketkeeper role. He has been a consistent run-scorer, amassing 226 runs in six matches.

Batters

Lendl Simmons is a reputed West Indies international who has won the T20 World Cup for his side. Simmons has 7756 runs to his name in 292 T20 matches. He has also scalped 23 wickets.

All-rounders

Rayad Emrit is a brilliant all-rounder who will be hoping to be the match-winner for his side. He has scored 463 runs and has also taken 160 wickets in 146 T20 matches.

M Richards is another interesting player who could prove to be pivotal here. He has amassed 67 runs and has also scalped 12 wickets in nine games.

Bowlers

I Khan is a wonderful bowler who is expected to be in charge of proceedings. He has taken 31 wickets in 34 matches and has also scored 154 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs PVU Dream11 prediction team

Lendl Simmons (CS)

Rayad Emrit (CS)

K Simmons (CS)

M Richards (CS)

I Khan (CS)

Important stats for CS vs PVU Dream11 prediction team

Lendl Simmons: 7756 runs and 23 wickets in 292 matches

Rayad Emrit: 463 runs and 160 wickets in 146 matches

I Khan: 154 runs and 31 wickets in 34 matches

A Alfred: 226 runs in six matches

CS vs PVU Dream11 Prediction Today

CS vs PVU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Alfred, K Simmons, L Simmons, S Ganga, F Jugmohan, M Richards, R Emrit, V Roopnarine, G Nandlal, I Khan, M Ramsumair

Captain: L Simmons, Vice-Captain: R Emrit

CS vs PVU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Alfred, K Simmons, L Simmons, S Ganga, M Richards, R Emrit, V Roopnarine, G Nandlal, I Khan, M Ramsumair, K Ramsaran

Captain: I Khan, Vice-Captain: K Simmons

