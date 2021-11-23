CS vs SH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Super Series Match 4

Central Smashers (CS) will take on Southern Hitters (SH) in the fourth match of the MCA T10 Super Series at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Central Strikers’ previous match against Northern Strikers got abandoned because of rain. The Strikers have won three of their last five games. Southern Hitters, meanwhile, suffered a disastrous start to their campaign, with Western Warriors thumping them by 55 runs.

CS vs SH Probable Playing XIs

CS XI

Zubaidi Zulkifle, Norwira Zazmie, Ahmad Faiz, Saifullah Malik, Azwar Ahmad Tajri, Ammar Hazalan (WK), Ajeb Khan, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar.

SH XI

Sidarth Karthik, Ainool Hafizs (WK), Muhammad Ramli, Dhivendran Mogan, Faiz Nasir, Muhammad Hasif, Vishvaruben Kumar, Arief Yusof, Anwar Rahman, Muhammad Luqman Nur, Muhammad Khairullah.

Match Details

Game: CS vs SH, MCA T10 Super Series, Match 4.

Date and Time: 23rd November, 2021; 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be a balanced one, and is likely to offer something for both bowlers and batters. Batting could prove to be difficult as the track gets slower, though.

Today’s CS vs SH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Hazalan could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can also score key runs.

Batters

Ahmed Faiz has plenty of experience, and is the leading run-scorer for Central Smashers. In 77 innings, he has scored 1836 runs at an average of 26.23 for them. He has six half-centuries in T20s, and has also picked up ten wickets.

All-rounders

D Mogan’s all-round contribution to Southern Hitters cannot be overstated. He’s an accomplished player with plenty of experience, and will look to set the tournament alight. Mogan is a great captaincy choice for your CS vs SH Dream11 Fantasy side.

Meanwhile, LNH Sahar is an important asset for the Central Smashers’ bowling unit. He has picked up 20 wickets, and has scored 434 runs in 45 matches for them.

Bowlers

M Zarbani is expected to lead the bowling unit of Central Smashers. He has picked up 13 wickets in his last six games. Zarbani can also bat well, and has 58 runs to his name.

Five best players to pick in CS vs SH Dream11 prediction team

D Mogan (SH).

LNH Sahar (CS).

A Faiz (CS).

S Malik (CS).

A Yusof (SH).

Key stats for CS vs SH Dream11 prediction team

D Mogan: 12 runs in the tournament.

A Yusof: 3 runs in the tournament.

LNH Sahar: 434 runs and 20 wickets in 45 matches.

A Faiz: 193 runs and 2 wickets in 7 matches.

CS vs SH Dream11 Prediction

CS vs SH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Hazalan, S Malik, A Faiz, A Yusof, D Mogan, LNH Sahar, M S Ramli, A Rahman, MLNH Irhwan, A Bin Zainal, M Zarbani.

Captain: D Mogan. Vice-Captain: LNH Sahar.

CS vs SH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Hazalan, S Malik, A Faiz, A Yusof, D Mogan, LNH Sahar, M S Ramli, F Nasir, MLNH Irhwan, A Bin Zainal, M Zarbani.

Captain: A Faiz. Vice-Captain: S Malik.

Edited by Bhargav

