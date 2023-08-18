CS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series, Match 21

The 21st match of the MCA T20 Super Series will see Central Smashers (CS) squaring off against Southern Hitters (SOH) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Friday, August 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Southern Hitters have won six of their last 10 matches. Central Smashers, on the other hand, have four victories in 10 appearances.

Looking at the performances of both teams so far in the tournament, Southern Hitters are likely to win this encounter.

CS vs SOH Match Details

The 21st match of the MCA T20 Super Series will be played on August 18 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CS vs SOH, Match 21

Date and Time: 18th August 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Southern Hitters and Western Warriors, where a total of 294 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

CS vs SOH Form Guide

CS - Won 4 of their last 10 matches

SOH - Won 6 of their last 10 matches

CS vs SOH Probable Playing XI

CS Playing XI

No injury updates

Ainool Hafizs, Ahmad Faiz (c), Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Aqib Javed, Muhammad Gulraiz, M Muneeb, Muhammad Aiman Zaquan, Asad Ali-V, Aaryan Amin PremJ, Ammar Zuhdi (wk), Hairil Anuar

SOH Playing XI

No injury updates

Hasnain Ahmed, Rizwan Haider, Syed Aziz (c), Kumar Ananthan, A Shabir Sandhu, Said Ismail Shah, U Ali, Imad Khan (wk), Vijay Unni, Zulamry Mohdin, Asby Tan Haris

CS vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Hafiz

A Hafiz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Aziz is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Faiz

A Faiz and I Khan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Z Bin Mohdin played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Shabir

H Ahmed and A Shabir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Gulraiz is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

V Unni

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Haider and V Unni. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Javed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CS vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices

V Unni

V Unni will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 856 points in the last ten matches.

A Shabir

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Shabir as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 651 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for CS vs SOH, Match 21

A Faiz

M Gulraiz

A Shabir

V Unni

S Aziz

Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Hafiz, S Aziz

Batters: I Khan, A Faiz

All-rounders: M Aiman, H Ahmed, A Shabir (vc), M Gulraiz

Bowlers: R Haider, V Unni (c), A Javed

Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Hafiz, S Aziz

Batters: Z Bin Mohdin, A Faiz (vc)

All-rounders: M Aiman, H Ahmed, A Shabir (c), M Gulraiz

Bowlers: R Haider, V Unni, A Amin