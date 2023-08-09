CS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series, Match 9

Match 9 of the MCA T20 Super Series will see Central Smashers (CS) squaring off against Southern Hitters (SOH) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Wednesday, August 9.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Southern Hitters have won three of their last four matches. Central Smashers, on the other hand, have won one of their last four matches. Central Smashers will give it their all to win the match, but Southern Hitters are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CS vs SOH Match Details

Match 9 of the MCA T20 Super Series will be played on August 9 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CS vs SOH, Match 9

Date and Time: August 9, 2023, 7:30 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Southern Hitters and Western Warriors, where a total of 317 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

CS vs SOH Form Guide

CS - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

SOH - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

CS vs SOH Probable Playing XI

CS Playing XI

No injury updates

Ainool Hafizs (c), Aslam Khan Malik, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Hasan Masood, Aqib Javed, Muhammad Gulraiz, P Pawar, Muhammad Aiman Zaquan, Talha rafiq, Nisar Ahmed, Hairil Anuar (wk)

SOH Playing XI

No injury updates

Hasnain Ahmed, Rizwan Haider, Ariff Jamaluddin, Saleh Shadman, Syed Aziz (c & wk), Kumar Ananthan, A Shabir Sandhu, Rahim Khan Malik, U Ali, Imad Khan, Vijay Unni

CS vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Hafiz is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Khan Malik

A Khan Malik and I Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Masood played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Shabir

A Shabir and N Ahmad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will batt in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Pawar is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

V Unni

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Khan Malik and V Unni. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Haider is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CS vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices

V Unni

V Unni will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 379 points in the last four matches.

A Shabir

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Shabir the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 308 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for CS vs SOH, Match 9

V Unni

A Shabir

S Aziz

H Masood

R Khan Malik

Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 2-3 all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: I Khan, A Khan Malik, H Masood, M Haziq

All-rounders: A Shabir

Bowlers: V Unni, R Khan Malik, R Haider, A Syakir, A Javed

Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: A Khan Malik, H Masood, M Haziq

All-rounders: A Shabir, N Ahmad, P Pawar

Bowlers: V Unni, R Khan Malik, A Syakir, A Javed