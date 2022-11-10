CS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series, 3/4 Place Play-off

The Central Smashers will lock horns with the Southern Hitters (CS vs SOH) in the 3/4 Place Play-off of the 2022 Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series on Thursday, November 10. The Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host this contest.

The Central Smashers won only one out of their six league matches and finished fourth in the points table. They lost the first semi-final against the Ghani Institute of Cricket by eight wickets.

The Southern Hitters, on the other hand, won two out of their six league matches and finished just above their opponents in the points table. Their semi-final clash against the Northern Strikers was abandoned due to rain.

CS vs SOH Match Details

The 3/4 Place Play-off of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series will be played on November 10 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The match is set to take place at 07:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters, Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series, 3/4 Place Play-off.

Date and Time: November 10, 2022, 07:00 am IST.

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

CS vs SOH Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur has been much more supportive to the bowlers compared to the batters in this tournament. The batters have struggled quite a bit to play big shots on this track.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five games played at the venue being 97 runs.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 1.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 4.

Average first innings score: 97.

Average second innings score: 76.

CS vs SOH Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Central Smashers: L L W L D.

Southern Hitters: NR L L W W.

CS vs SOH probable playing 11s for today’s match

CS Injury/Team News

There are no major injury updates for the Smashers, who should have a full team to select from for this game.

CS Probable Playing 11

Mohamed Ariff Jamaluddin (C), Vishwa Lakruwan, Syed Rehmatullah (WK), Thilina Chamoth, Farhan Maxi, Hasnain Ahmed, Rizwan Haider, Arslan Shabir, Prashant Pawar, Said Ismail Shah, Subhani Shaik.

SOH Injury/Team News

The Hitters also have no major injury updates and will be able to deploy their best XI in this game.

SOH Probable Playing 11

Vijay Unni (C), Abdul Rashid, Ainool Hafizs (WK), Ainool Haqqiem, Aslam Khan Malik, Rahim Khan Malik, Amir Khan, Muhammad Haziq Aiman, Mohammad Afiq, Haziq Haiqal Idris, Ajeb Khan.

CS vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Ainool Hafizs (Six matches, 51 runs, Strike Rate: 78.46)

Ainool Hafizs has failed to perform with the bat in this ongoing season, scoring only 51 runs in his six outings. Nonetheless, he is a quality batter who could play a big knock in this game and be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Hasnain Ahmed (Five matches, 66 runs and two wickets, Strike Rate: 80.49 and Economy Rate: 6.67)

Hasnain Ahmed has been in decent form with both the bat and ball in the last couple of matches, scoring 66 runs and picking up two wickets as well. He can get you valuable points in this match.

Top All-rounder pick

Mohamed Ariff Jamaluddin (Four matches, 90 runs and two wickets, Strike Rate: 112.50 and Economy Rate: 10.50)

Mohammed Ariff Jamaluddin is currently the leading run-scorer for Central Smashers in this ongoing season with 90 runs. He has also scalped two wickets and will be a key player for them in their game against the Southern Hitters.

Top Bowler pick

Mohammad Afiq (Five matches, nine wickets, Economy Rate: 6.43)

Mohammad Afiq has bowled exceptionally well so far this season, grabbing nine wickets at an economy rate of just 6.43 in five matches. He is a player to watch out for in this upcoming match.

CS vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices

Ajeb Khan

Ajeb Khan could be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team. He has scored 60 runs while scalping seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.21 in six games.

Vijay Unni

Vijay Unni can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming fixture. In six matches, he has scored 37 runs and picked up five wickets as well.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CS vs SOH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ajeb Khan: 60 runs and seven wickets in six matches.

Rahim Khan Malik: 37 runs and six wickets in five matches.

Mohamed Ariff Jamaluddin: 90 runs and two wickets in four matches.

Vijay Unni: 37 runs and five wickets in six matches.

Rizwan Haider: Seven runs and six wickets in six matches.

CS vs SOH match expert tips

Rahim Khan Malik

Rahim Khan Malik could prove to be a great differential pick for your fantasy team in this upcoming match. He has picked up six wickets and also scored 37 runs in five matches.

CS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3/4 Place Play-off, Head to Head League

Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction - Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series

CS vs SOH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ainool Hafizs.

Batters: Aslam Khan Malik, Hasnain Ahmed, Farhan Maxi.

All-rounders: Vijay Unni, Mohamed Ariff Jamaluddin, Ajeb Khan, Vishwa Lakruwan.

Bowlers: Mohammad Afiq, Rizwan Haider, Rahim Khan Malik.

CS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3/4 Place Play-off, Grand League

Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction - Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series

CS vs SOH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Syed Rehmatullah.

Batters: Aslam Khan Malik, Arslan Shabir, Hasnain Ahmed.

All-rounders: Vijay Unni, Amir Khan, Ajeb Khan, Vishwa Lakruwan.

Bowlers: Mohammad Afiq, Rizwan Haider, Abdul Rashid.

