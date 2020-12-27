CS vs WF Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Super Smash 2020-21 Match – December 27th, 2020

The second match of the Super Smash 2020-21 will see Wellington Firebirds take on Central Stags at the McLean Park in Napier.
The Wellington Firebirds got off to a flying start in the tournament and registered a 4-wicket victory over Auckland Aces in their first match of the competition. The Firebirds' bowling left a lot to be desired though and they ended up conceding 176 runs. Faced with a large target, the Firebirds' batting order managed to complete the chase with the loss of 6 wickets and with 5 balls to spare.
Squads to choose from:
Central Stags
Tom Bruce (C), George Worker, Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver, Joey Field, Christian Leopard, Bayley Wiggins, Raymond Toole, Kieran Noema-Barnett.
Wellington Firebirds
Fraser Colson, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (C), James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Logan van Beek, Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Michael Snedden, Peter Younghusband, Jamie Gibson, Ian McPeake.
Predicted Playing 11
Central Stags
Tom Bruce (C), George Worker, Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver, Joey Field, Christian Leopard, Bayley Wiggins, Raymond Toole.
Wellington Firebirds
Fraser Colson, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (C), James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Logan van Beek, Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Michael Snedden, Peter Younghusband.
Match Details
Match: Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds, Match 2
Venue: McLean Park, Napier
Date and Time: 27th December, 2020, 11:40 AM IST
Pitch Report
In the previous edition of the tournament, McLean Park provided a lot of support to the batsmen. However, the weather conditions are expected to be overcast tomorrow which might favour the fast bowlers.
CS vs WF Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, Michael Bracewell (VC), Troy Johnson, Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen (C), James Neesham, George Worker, Peter Younghusband, Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner
Captain: Rachin Ravindra, Vice-Captain: Michael Bracewell
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, Michael Bracewell (VC), Troy Johnson, Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen (C), George Worker, Peter Younghusband, Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett
Captain: George Worker, Vice-Captain: Finn AllenPublished 27 Dec 2020, 02:29 IST