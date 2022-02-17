CS vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy, Match 24

The Central Stags will take on the Wellington Firebirds in the 24th Match of the Ford Trophy 2021-22 on Friday, 18th February 2022. The match will be played at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

The Central Stags are currently placed atop the points table with three wins and one loss in seven games, with three matches being washed out. In their previous outing, they defeated Otago comfortably by 200 runs.

Meanwhile, the Wellington Firebirds are also having a great season, winning four and losing just two of their eight matches, with two games being washed out. They come into this game on the back of a three-wicket win over the Canterbury Kings.

CS vs WF Probable Playing 11 Today

Central Stags

Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins (wk), Joey Field, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen (wk), Lauchie Johns, Michael Bracewell (c), Jakob Bhula, Jamie Gibson, James Neesham, Troy Johnson, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears

Match Details

Match: Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds, Match 24

Date and Time: Friday, 18th February at 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Pitch Report

The pitch at Pukekura Park offers assistance to both aspects of the game. However, due to the overcast conditions, the seamers will prove to be more effective. The team winning the toss would most likely opt to field first.

Today’s CS vs WF Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Finn Allen: Allen has performed well with the bat so far in the tournament. He has scored 185 runs in five matches at an average of 37.

Batters

Bayley Wiggins: Bayley had a great outing in the previous game. He managed to amass 80 runs from 64 balls at a strike rate of 125.

Troy Johnson: Johnson is currently the second-highest run-getter in the tournament. He has scored 261 runs in five matches at an average of 52.20.

All-rounders

Michael Bracewell: Michael Bracewell has made crucial all-round contributions for his side. He has 100 runs and seven wickets to his name in five games.

Doug Bracewell: Doug Bracewell has delivered in both aspects of the game. He has scored 71 runs in three games while also taking six wickets.

Bowlers

Nathan Smith: Nathan hasn’t made much impact with the ball but has been impressive with the bat. He has scored 176 runs in five games at an average of 176 and a strike rate of 117.33.

Seth Rance: Seth Rance has been the leading bowler for the Stags. In three games, he has managed to grab eight wickets at an economy of around four.

Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Logan van Beek: 338 points

Michael Bracewell: 336 points

Troy Johnson: 336 points

Fin Allen: 327 points

Nathan Smith: 315 points

Important stats for CS vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Doug Bracewell: Three matches, 71 runs, six wickets

Michael Bracewell: Five matches, 100 runs, seven wickets

Troy Johnson: Five matches, 261 runs

Finn Allen: Three matches, eight wickets

Nathan Smith: Five matches, 176 runs, two wickets

CS vs WF Dream11 Prediction Today

CS vs WF Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fin Allen, Bayley Wiggins, Troy Johnson, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Seth Rance, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton

Captain: Troy Johnson Vice-Captain: Doug Bracewell

CS vs WF Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fin Allen, Bayley Wiggins, Troy Johnson, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Seth Rance, Ross Taylor, Jakob Bhula, James Neesham, Adam Milne

Captain: Michael Bracewell Vice-Captain: Seth Rance

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee