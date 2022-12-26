CS vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022, Match 4

Central Stags (CS) and Wellington Firebirds (WF) will face off against each other in the fourth match of Super Smash 2022 at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North. on Tuesday, December 27. Ahead of the live action, here is everything you need to know about the CS vs WF Dream 11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Wellington Firebirds have won their first match of the tournament and are currently positioned at No.2 in the points table. The Central Stags, on the other hand, will be playing their opening match of the tournament.

The Firebirds won their previous encounter against the Otago Volts by eight runs.

CS vs WF Match Details

The fourth match of Super Smash 2022 will be played at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North on Tuesday, December 27. The game will start at 7.10 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the match can be followed at the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CS vs WF, Super Smash 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: December 27, 2022, 7.10 am IST

Venue: Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

CS vs WF Pitch Report

It will be the first match of the tournament that will be played on this ground. The pitch is expected to assist the seamers throughout the game. The captain winning the toss will look to field first.

CS vs WF Form Guide

CS - Will be playing their first match.

WF - W

CS vs WF Probable Playing XI

CS Team / Injury News

Blair Tickner and Ajaz Patel are away on international duty and will not be available for selection.

Central Stags Probable Playing XI

Tom Bruce (c), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Greg Hay, Brett Johnson, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Brett Randell, Ben Smith, Ross Taylor, and Ray Toole

WF Team / Injury News

Devon Conway and Michael Bracewell will not be available for selection as they are away on international duty.

Wellington Firebirds Probable Playing XI

Finn Allen, Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan, Adam Milne, Michael Snedden, and Peter Younghusband.

CS vs WF Match Dream 11 Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Cleaver

Dane Cleaver will be batting in the top order for the Central Stags and hence, will be able to play a good number of deliveries. If he stays on the wicket, he can give you some valuable points.

Batter

Tom Bruce

Tom Bruce will be the mainstay of the batting for the Central Stags. He enjoys playing in the tournament and has scored runs at a strike rate of 152.15 in his Super Smash career.

All-rounder

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra did wonders in the top order in the last match. He played a quickfire knock of 67 runs and is looking in good touch. He can also pick up a wicket or two with the ball in hand.

Bowler

Adam Milne

Adam Milne will have the new ball for the Firebirds. He picked up two wickets in the last match and conceded only 24 runs in his quota of four overs. Milne's form makes him a must-pick for this match.

CS vs WF Match Captain and Vice-Captain choices

Tom Bruce

Tom Bruce is a master of the Supersamsh. He rarely fails to deliver in this tournament and hence will be a very good choice for the captain or vice-captain.

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra's form with the bat along with his added capability to bowl some decent overs makes him a great candidate for the captain or vice-captain role.

Top 5 Picks for CS vs WF Match

Dane Cleaver

Tom Bruce

Rachin Ravindra

Logan van Beek

Adam Milne

CS vs WF Match Expert Tips

Logan van Beek could be a very crucial pick for this match. He picked up two wickets in the previous match and can also play a handy role with the bat lower down the order.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more fantasy tips, click here.

CS vs WF Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head League

CS vs WF- Dream 11 Prediction, Super Smash 2022

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver

Batters: Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Finn Allen, Nick Kelly

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Brett Randell, Peter Younghusband

CS vs WF Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

CS vs WF - Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver

Batters: Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Finn Allen

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Rachin Ravindra, Dough Bracewell

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Brett Randell, Peter Younghusband

Poll : 0 votes