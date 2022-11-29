CS vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Ford Trophy, Match 4

Central Stags (CS) will take on Wellington Firebirds (WF) in Match 4 of the The Ford Trophy at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CS vs WF Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 4.
Central Stags began their tournament with a strong win over Otago. They secured a mammoth nine-wicket win and chased down the target with 167 balls remaining. They are currently on top of the table with five points and have the highest NRR.
Meanwhile, Wellington Firebirds had a completely different fortune in their first match. They slumped to defeat against Canterbury, losing by a gigantic margin of 102 runs. Wellington are second from bottom in the table.
CS vs WF Match Details, Match 4
The Match 4 of The Ford Trophy will be played on 30th November at the Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North. The match is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CS vs WF, The Ford Trophy, Match 4
Date and Time: 30th November, 2022, 3:30 AM IST
Venue: Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North
Live Streaming and Broadcast: New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel
CS vs WF Pitch Report
The track at the Fitzherbert Park has favoured the batters in this format of the game. The ball comes nicely on to the bat which has allowed the batters to play with free hands. This will be the first match of the tournament to be held here.
Last 5 matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: NA
Matches won by bowling first: NA
Average first innings score: NA
Average second innings score: NA
CS vs WF Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Central Stags: W
Wellington Firebirds: L
CS vs WF probable playing 11s for today’s match
Central Stags Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
Central Stags Probable Playing 11
Will Young (C), Doug Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (WK), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Brett Randell, Brad Schmulian, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner
Wellington Firebirds Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
Wellington Firebirds Probable Playing 11
Rachin Ravindra, Luke Georgeson, Troy Johnson (c), Nick Kelly, Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Ian McPeake, Michael Snedden
CS vs WF Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Tom Blundell (1 match, 58 runs, Strike Rate: 165.71)
Tom Blundell will be the best wicket-keeper choice for your CS vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Side. He was in outstanding form in the first match and smacked 58 runs at a strike rate of 165.71!
Top Batter pick
Will Young (1 match, 37 runs, Strike Rate: 88.10)
Will Young looked in solid touch against Otago Volts. He slammed 37 runs with the help of four boundaries and a six.
Top All-rounder pick
Logan van Beek (1 match, 7 runs and 1 wicket)
Logan van Beek is a proven all-rounder who has the ability to surprise the opposition. He scored seven runs and also picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 6.30 in the last game.
Top Bowler pick
Ollie Newton (1 match, 44 runs and 2 wickets)
Ollie Newton has been in marvellous form and it was quite apparent in the first game. He slammed 44 runs at a strike rate of 176 and also managed to pick two wickets at a wonderful economy rate of 5.86.
CS vs WF match captain and vice-captain choices
Ross Taylor
Ross Taylor could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your CS vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Team. The veteran batter has had an excellent international career with New Zealand. He has hammered 11,356 runs in List A cricket at an average of 45.42 and has 26 centuries to his name.
Dane Cleaver
Dane Cleaver began the tournament in fine form. He fell just one run short of a well-deserved century and got out on 99. Cleaver hammered 16 boundaries and three maximums in his innings.
5 Must-picks with players stats for CS vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
CS vs WF match expert tips
Ollie Newton has been in outrageous form with the bat and the ball. He could prove to be the X-factor player for your CS vs WF Dream11 Fantasy.
CS vs WF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver, Tom Blundell
Batter: Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce
All-rounder: Logan van Beek, Rachin Ravindra, Doug Bracewell
Bowler: Ollie Newton, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel
CS vs WF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver, Tom Blundell
Batter: Will Young, Ross Taylor, Nick Kelly
All-rounder: Logan van Beek, Rachin Ravindra
Bowler: Ollie Newton, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel