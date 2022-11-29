CS vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Ford Trophy, Match 4

Central Stags (CS) will take on Wellington Firebirds (WF) in Match 4 of the The Ford Trophy at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CS vs WF Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 4.

Central Stags began their tournament with a strong win over Otago. They secured a mammoth nine-wicket win and chased down the target with 167 balls remaining. They are currently on top of the table with five points and have the highest NRR.

Meanwhile, Wellington Firebirds had a completely different fortune in their first match. They slumped to defeat against Canterbury, losing by a gigantic margin of 102 runs. Wellington are second from bottom in the table.

CS vs WF Match Details, Match 4

The Match 4 of The Ford Trophy will be played on 30th November at the Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North. The match is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CS vs WF, The Ford Trophy, Match 4

Date and Time: 30th November, 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

Live Streaming and Broadcast: New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel

CS vs WF Pitch Report

The track at the Fitzherbert Park has favoured the batters in this format of the game. The ball comes nicely on to the bat which has allowed the batters to play with free hands. This will be the first match of the tournament to be held here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

CS vs WF Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Central Stags: W

Wellington Firebirds: L

CS vs WF probable playing 11s for today’s match

Central Stags Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Central Stags Probable Playing 11

Will Young (C), Doug Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (WK), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Brett Randell, Brad Schmulian, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner

Wellington Firebirds Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Wellington Firebirds Probable Playing 11

Rachin Ravindra, Luke Georgeson, Troy Johnson (c), Nick Kelly, Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Ian McPeake, Michael Snedden

CS vs WF Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Tom Blundell (1 match, 58 runs, Strike Rate: 165.71)

Tom Blundell will be the best wicket-keeper choice for your CS vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Side. He was in outstanding form in the first match and smacked 58 runs at a strike rate of 165.71!

Top Batter pick

Will Young (1 match, 37 runs, Strike Rate: 88.10)

Will Young looked in solid touch against Otago Volts. He slammed 37 runs with the help of four boundaries and a six.

Top All-rounder pick

Logan van Beek (1 match, 7 runs and 1 wicket)

Logan van Beek is a proven all-rounder who has the ability to surprise the opposition. He scored seven runs and also picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 6.30 in the last game.

Top Bowler pick

Ollie Newton (1 match, 44 runs and 2 wickets)

Ollie Newton has been in marvellous form and it was quite apparent in the first game. He slammed 44 runs at a strike rate of 176 and also managed to pick two wickets at a wonderful economy rate of 5.86.

CS vs WF match captain and vice-captain choices

Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your CS vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Team. The veteran batter has had an excellent international career with New Zealand. He has hammered 11,356 runs in List A cricket at an average of 45.42 and has 26 centuries to his name.

Dane Cleaver

Dane Cleaver began the tournament in fine form. He fell just one run short of a well-deserved century and got out on 99. Cleaver hammered 16 boundaries and three maximums in his innings.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CS vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Ross Taylor 11, 356 runs in List A career Dane Cleaver 99 runs Ollie Newton 44 runs and 2 wickets Tom Blundell 58 runs Blair Tickner 3 wickets

CS vs WF match expert tips

Ollie Newton has been in outrageous form with the bat and the ball. He could prove to be the X-factor player for your CS vs WF Dream11 Fantasy.

CS vs WF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

CS vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver, Tom Blundell

Batter: Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce

All-rounder: Logan van Beek, Rachin Ravindra, Doug Bracewell

Bowler: Ollie Newton, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel

CS vs WF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

CS vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver, Tom Blundell

Batter: Will Young, Ross Taylor, Nick Kelly

All-rounder: Logan van Beek, Rachin Ravindra

Bowler: Ollie Newton, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel

