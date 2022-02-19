CS vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for NZ ODD, Match 25

Central District (CS) will take on Wellington (WF) in the 25th match of the New Zealand Domestic One Day Trophy 2021-22 at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on Sunday.

The Central Districts defeated Wellington by 43 runs in their last match under the DLS Method. They appear much stronger and more balanced with the arrival of Ross Taylor. The performances of both teams so far have been excellent, and once again, their battle will determine the best of the tournament.

CS vs WF Probable Playing XIs

CS XI

Bayley Wiggins (w), Ben Smith, Brad Schmulian, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox

WF XI

Finn Allen, Luke Georgeson, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell, Lauchie Johns (w), Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett (c)

Match Details

Match: Central Districts vs Wellington, NZ Domestic One Day Trophy 2021-22, Match 25

Date and Time: 20 February 2022; 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pukekura Park Stadium has assisted the batters. However, the pacers have been able to find movement with the new ball. Putting runs on the board first should be the preferred strategy for teams winning the toss.

Today's CS vs WF Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Finn Allen: Allen is an explosive batter at the top of the order. He has scored 234 runs at an average of 39.00 in his last six games. He is expected to play a big knock in this game.

Batters

Ross Taylor: Taylor displayed very good form in the last match and scored 111 runs at a strike rate of 217.65. He should be a good addition to your CS vs WF Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Michael Bracewell: Bracewell is a great all-rounder who could provide some valuable points with both bat and ball. He has scored 193 runs and also picked up eight wickets in just six games in the tournament so far.

Bowlers

Seth Rance: Rance has picked up ten wickets in his last four NZ ODD games at an average of 8.90. He could be a valuable pick in your CS vs WF Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in CS vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Adam Milne (CS) - 204 points

Ollie Newton (WF) - 246 points

Troy Johnson (WF) - 342 points

Key stats for CS vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Logan van Beek - 63 runs and nine wickets in his last six games; bowling average: 25.89

Nathan Smith – 198 runs and five wickets in his last six games; batting average: 33.00

Troy Johnson - 263 runs in his last six games; batting average: 43.82

CS vs WF Dream11 Prediction

CS vs WF Fantasy Suggestion Team 1; NZ ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Finn Allen, Ross Taylor, Ben Smith, Troy Johnson, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Logan van Beek, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Ollie Newton, Nathan Smith

Captain: Michael Bracewell Vice-captain: Ross Taylor

CS vs WF Fantasy Suggestion Team 2; NZ ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Finn Allen, Bayley Wiggins, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Troy Johnson, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Logan van Beek, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Nathan Smith

Captain: Michael Bracewell Vice-captain: Logan van Beek

Edited by Ritwik Kumar