CS vs WW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20, 2nd Eliminator

The Central Smashers (CS) will take on the Western Warriors (WW) in the second Eliminator of the Malaysia T20 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

With four wins and three losses from eight matches, the Central Smashers finished the Malaysia T20 league stage in second position. They were then defeated by table-toppers Northern Strikers in the first Qualifier. Meanwhile, the Western Warriors finished third in the standings with three wins from eight games. They managed to get the better of Southern Hitters by 42 runs in the first Malaysia T20 Eliminator.

CS vs WW Probable Playing 11 Today

CS XI

Norwira Zazmie, Nazril Rahman, Ahmad Faiz, Azman Ahmad, Ammar Hazalan, Ajeb Khan, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Arif Ullah, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Akbar Ali

WW XI

Zubaidi Zulkifle, Arief Yusof, Saifullah Malik, Muhammad Amir Azim, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendra Mogan, Faiz Nasir, Wan Muhammad, Rajkumar Rajendran, Haiqal Khair, Abdul Rashid Ahad

Match Details

CS vs WW, Malaysia T20, 2nd Eliminator

Date and Time: 17th November, 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The track at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is expected to be a balanced one, which is likely to offer something to both the bowlers and batters. Batting could prove to be difficult with time as the track gets slower.

Today’s CS vs WW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Rehmanatuallah could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batter

Besides being a potent batter, M Amir Azim can also roll up his sleeves and bowl a few overs. Azim has amassed 5740 runs in 80 matches, while also picking up 74 wickets in his T20 career.

All-rounders

D Mogan is known for taking the game to the opposition and his all-round skills could prove to be a major cause of concern for the Central Smashers. In 67 matches in his T20 career, Mogan has scored 520 runs and taken 58 wickets.

S Muniandy is a more than useful all-rounder who will be the Western Warriors' biggest hope today. He has 1297 runs and 68 wickets to his name from 93 matches.

Bowler

L Sahar is expected to be lethal with the ball. He can also bat quite decently and adds a lot of value to his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs WW Dream11 prediction team

D Mogan (WW) – 120 points

L Sahar (CS) – 98 points

M Amir Azim (WW) – 96 points

Z Zulkifle (WW) – 90 points

H Khair (WW) – 72 points

Important stats for CS vs WW Dream11 prediction team

D Mogan: 520 runs and 58 wickets in 67 matches

L Sahar: 434 runs and 20 wickets in 45 matches

M Amir Azim: 5740 runs and 74 wickets in 80 matches

Z Zulkifle: 1105 runs and 4 wickets in 73 matches

H Khair: 59 wickets in 42 matches

CS vs WW Dream11 Prediction Today (Malaysia T20)

CS vs WW Dream11 Fantasy Tips and Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Rehmanatullah, M Amir Azim, Z Zulkifle, A A Tajri, D Mogan, S Muniandy, A Ali, L Sahar, H Khair, R Haider, F Sham

Captain: D Mogan. Vice-captain: M Amir Azim

CS vs WW Dream11 Fantasy Tips and Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Rehmanatullah, A Zuhdi, M Amir Azim, Z Zulkifle, A A Tajri, D Mogan, S Muniandy, A Ali, L Sahar, H Khair, F Sham

Captain: L Sahar. Vice-captain: Z Zulkifle

