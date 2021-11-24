CS vs WW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Super Series, Match 5

Central Smashers will take on Western Warriors in the fifth match of the MCA T10 Super Series at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Central Smashers have played two matches so far this season. They’ve won one game and currently occupy the second position in the table. Western Warriors have also won just one of their two matches thus far. They are third in the table behind Central Smashers courtesy of a lower net run rate.

CS vs WW Probable Playing 11 Today

CS XI

Ahmad Zubaidi, Saifullah Malik, Ahmad Faiz (c), Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (wk), Ajeb Khan, Azwar Ahmad Tajri, Norwira Zazmie, Ahmad Akmal, Muhammad Wafiq, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim

WW XI

Sharvin Muniandy (c), Aslam Khan, Amir Khan, Amir Azim, Daniyal Hashmi, Norebby Ilham Asoha, Abdul Rashid, Vijay Unni, Wan Muhammad (wk), Muhammad Nur Ainol, Muhammad Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah

Match Details

CS vs WW, MCA T10 Super Series, Match 5

Date and Time: 24th November, 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be balanced and is likely to offer something for both the bowlers as well as the batters. Batting could prove to be difficult with time as the track gets slower.

Today’s CS vs WW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Hazalan could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

A S R Shah has plenty of experience and is a leading figure in the Western Warriors team. Although he is registered as a batter, it is with the ball that he has caused havoc in the tournament. Shah has picked up four wickets in two matches and is in good form at the moment.

All-rounders

S Muniandy has been in great form for Western Warriors. His importance to the side cannot be overstated. In the first game, Muniandy scored 63 runs at a strike rate of 225. He has also picked up a wicket after bowling two overs. He is a great captaincy choice for your CS vs WW Dream11 Fantasy Side.

LNH Sahar is an important asset for the Central Smashers’ bowling unit. He picked up three wickets in the previous match.

Bowlers

M Amir Azim is expected to lead the bowling unit for Western Warriors. He has picked up three wickets so far and has also been in decent touch with the bat in hand.

Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs WW Dream11 prediction team

S Muniandy (WW) – 165 points

A S R Shah (CS) – 162 points

M Amir Azim (WW) – 146 points

A K Malik (WW) – 144 points

A Rashid Ahad (WW) – 124 points

Important stats for CS vs WW Dream11 prediction team

S Muniandy: 67 runs and 1 wicket

A S R Shah: 3 wickets

M Amir Azim: 10 runs and 3 wickets

AK Malik: 52 runs and 2 wickets

A Rashid Ahad: 16 runs and 3 wickets

CS vs WW Dream11 Prediction Today

CS vs WW Dream11 Fantasy Tips and Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Hazalan, A S R Shah, D Hashmi, Z Zulkifle, S Muniandy, A K Malik, F Sham, L N H Sahar, M Amir Azim, A Rashid Ahad, A Khan

Captain: S Muniandy, Vice-Captain: A K Malik

CS vs WW Dream11 Fantasy Tips and Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Hazalan, A S R Shah, D Hashmi, Z Zulkifle, S Muniandy, A K Malik, L N H Sahar, M Amir Azim, A Rashid Ahad, A Khan, A A A Bin Zainal

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: A S R Shah, Vice-Captain: M Amir Azim

Edited by Parimal