CS vs WW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series, Match 11

The 11th match of the MCA T20 Super Series will see Central Smashers (CS) squaring off against Western Warriors (WW) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Thursday, August 10.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CS vs WW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Western Warriors have won four of their last five matches. Central Smashers, on the other hand, have won two of their last five matches. Central Smashers will give it their all to win the match, but Western Warriors are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CS vs WW Match Details

Match 11 of the MCA T20 Super Series will be played on August 10 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CS vs WW, Match 11

Date and Time: August 10, 2023, 7:30 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Northern Strikers and Western Warriors, where a total of 180 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

CS vs WW Form Guide

CS - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

WW - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

CS vs WW Probable Playing XI

CS Playing XI

No injury updates

Ainool Hafizs (c), Aslam Khan Malik, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Hasan Masood, Aqib Javed, Muhammad Gulraiz, P Pawar, Muhammad Aiman Zaquan, Talha rafiq, Nisar Ahmed, Hairil Anuar (wk)

WW Playing XI

No injury updates

Sidarth Karthik (wk), Z Hussain, Virandeep Singh (c), Anas Malik, Mohamad Aras Azmi, M Malek, Devin Harendra Sehar, Mohsan Idrees, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran

CS vs WW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Hafiz

A Hafiz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Karthik is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Khan Malik

A Khan Malik and M Haziq are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Masood played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Singh

K Hayat and V Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Aiman is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

P Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Javed and P Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Syakir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CS vs WW match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 415 points in the last five matches.

M Aiman

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Aiman the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 189 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for CS vs WW, Match 11

V Singh

K Hayat

M Aiman

M Akram

N Ahmed

Central Smashers vs Western Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Central Smashers vs Western Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Hafiz

Batters: A Khan Malik, H Masood, M Haziq

All-rounders: V Singh, M Akram, M Azri, K Hayat

Bowlers: P Singh, A Syakir, A Javed

Central Smashers vs Western Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Hafiz

Batters: A Khan Malik

All-rounders: V Singh, M Akram, M Azri, K Hayat, N Ahmed, M Aiman, A Malik

Bowlers: P Singh, A Javed