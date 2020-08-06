CS vs WW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Malaysian T10 Bash Match - Aug 7th, 2020

The Malaysian T10 Blast kicks off on Friday as the Central Smashers take on the Western Warriors in the first game of the competition.

The Central Smashers have a formidable roster, with the likes of Ahmad Faiz set to take to the field for them. They are the clear favourites heading into this game, although the Warriors are also a good outfit.

Due to their solid bowling attack, the Warriors should prove to be a tough test for the Smashers in what promises to be a thrilling start to this competition.

Squads to choose from

Central Smashers

Ahmad Faiz (C), Abdulla Shahid, Akbar Ali, Amir Khan Malik, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Norwira Zazmie, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Shankar Sathish, lezzat Daniel Fiqry, Janidu Himsara, Anwar Arudin, Suharril Fetri, Muhammad Syahadat Ramly, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna and Wan Amirul Zulkarnain.

Western Warriors

Fitri Sham (C), Aaryan Amin Premj, Abdul Rauf, Arief Yusof, Aslam Khan Malik, Atiq Kiyani, Muhammad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Rajkumar Rajendran, Rohit Vyas, Sarveen Surendran, Daniel Hafeez, Dhivendran Mogan, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Mohammad Hakim Haris, Mohd Shafiq Sharif and Sharvin Muniandy.

Predicted Playing XIs

Central Smashers

A Arudin, N Zazmie, A Faiz, M Idrees, A Khan Malik, A Hazalan, S Sathish, P Singh, R Haider, A Shahid and A Ali

Western Warriors

F Sham, A Malik, R Vyas, F Nasir, D Mogan, S Sharif, A ur Rehman, S Surendran, R Kumar, H Harisan and A Yusof

Match Details

Match: Central Smashers vs Western Warriors

Date: 7th August 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

A competitive wicket awaits the two sides on Friday, with something in it for both the batsmen and bowlers. However, the batsmen should feel more at ease with the ball expected to come on to the bat reasonably well. With this being an evening fixture, both sides will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions first up.

Malaysian T10 Bash Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CS vs WW Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sharif, A Faiz, F Nasir, R Vyas, Amir Khan, Aslam Khan, M Idrees, D Mogan, F Sham, P Singh and S Surendran

Captain: P Singh, Vice-Captain: Amir Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sharif, A Faiz, F Nasir, R Vyas, Amir Khan, Aslam Khan, M Idrees, D Mogan, F Sham, P Singh and S Surendran

Captain: Amir Khan, Vice-Captain: F Sham